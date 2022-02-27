How to support the people of Ukraine as Russia declares war

The people of Ukraine have been plunged into war as Russia invaded the country in the early hours of Thursday 26 February, with explosions heard in the capital and other major cities.

The military operation has triggered an international outcry and many world leaders have condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin for launching an “unprovoked and unjustifiable” attack on Ukraine.

In a video message posted to Twitter on Friday evening, UK prime minister Boris Johnson said: “The scenes unfolding in the streets and fields of Ukraine are nothing short of a tragedy.

“The people of the United Kingdom stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in the face of this unjustifiable assault on your homeland.”

Mr Johnson added that “Putin’s actions are leading to complete isolation for Russia”. “This crisis, this tragedy can and must come to an end,” he said.

As the Ukrainian people and military face growing conflict and violence, they will need donations that will go towards humanitarian aid, psychological support, medical supplies for paramedics and doctors on the frontlines, and independent reporting.

Ukrainians have put together a list of credible organisations where foreigners can donate.

These are charities you can donate to in support of the people of Ukraine.

Come Back Alive and Army SOS

Come Back Alive is a Kyiv-based charity that fundraises for Ukraine’s military, in order to ensure soldiers and volunteers have enough supplies to fight back against Russia.

These supplies include auxiliary equipment, specialised software, drones, personal body protection, and training.

The charity’s website provides instructions on how to donate from abroad , which can be found here.

Army SOS also uses donated funds to help purchase supplies for the Ukrainian military, including ammunition, shields and food. Instructions on how to donate can be found here.

Razom for Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Sunflower of Peace and Revived Soldiers Ukraine

These organisations, recommended through a crowd-sourced list of fundraisers and charities put together by Ukrainians, are asking for donations to fund medical aid for the people of Ukraine.

This includes buying first aid kits, medical supply packs to help soldiers in the front lines, and medical rehabilitation for those who are injured.

Razom for Ukraine’s emergency response will use donations to purchase and deliver essential goods, translate important documents and sources, share vital information, and put volunteers on the ground.

You can donate to its fundraiser here.

United Help Ukraine says it is also working with other emergency response organisations to “prepare humanitarian aid to civilians that might be directly affected if Russian forces attack”.

The charity provides a PayPal link for donations on its Facebook page, which can be found here.

Sunflower of Peace is a fundraiser created by Katya Malakhova and aims to prepare first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors.

Each backpack has the potential to save “up to 10 lives”, the fundraiser says, including soldiers, civilians, volunteers and children. You can donate to Sunflower of Peace via its Facebook page here.

Revived Soldiers of Ukraine delivers humanitarian and medical aid to soldiers and their families, as well as to those who are affected by military conflict.

The non-profit’s website provides details on how to donate via PayPal here.

British Red Cross

The British Red Cross has set up an emergency appeal to raise funds for food, medicines and basic medical supplies, shelter and water.

You can donate to their fundraiser here.

Voices of Children and Save the Children

Voices of Children helps children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine by providing psychological and psychosocial support to children.

Instructions on how to donate to Voices of Children programmes, such as art therapy, mobile psychologists, and individual help for families are available on its website here.

Save the Children has also launched an emergency fund that will go towards distributing essential humanitarian aid to children and their families, delivering winter and hygiene kits, providing cash grants to families and access to education, and giving psychological support to children.

You can donate to the fund here.