A woman has sparked a debate about how she quit her job at Ulta Beauty after her first day working there.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, @skyedub claimed that she left her job at Ulta because the employees weren’t very friendly to her and the “vibes” at the workplace were bad.

“I got a job at Ulta and quit one day later because nobody introduced themselves to me and the vibes were atrocious,” the text over the clip reads.

Throughout the clip, she zoomed in on the shirt she was wearing, which said: “I put the hot in psychotic.”

The TikTok user appears to have acknowledged that she felt anxious after quitting, as the caption reads: “It’s giving unemployed #helpme #socialanxiety.”

As of 16 March, the video has more than 145,600 views, with TikTok users in the comments praising @skyedub for leaving Ulta.

“At a job you can immediately tell the vibes from people, good call,” one wrote.

“[People] don’t have basic manners tbh,” another wrote.

Many viewers who claimed that they worked at Ulta chimed in, emphasising that some of their co-workers hardly spoke to them.

“People were like this when I worked at ulta! I had like 2 friends the entire time I worked there,” one said.

“I worked there for 4 years and cried in the bathroom at least once a week,” one added.

However, others said that some workers may not know how to or have an interest in talking to their fellow employees.

“[Not gonna lie,] I get soooo shy and nervous to introduce myself to new ppl at my job,” one wrote.

“Bro it’s just a job we dont wanna talk to u we just trying to get money and go,” another comment reads.

The Independent has reached out to @skyedub for comment.