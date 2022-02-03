Ultrasound reveals teeth and hair growing inside mother’s uterus

A woman who was experiencing abdominal pain went to the gynecologist for an ultrasound, and what she discovered was way more shocking than a baby.

The mom, who goes by @sandwitchbread on TikTok, shared her medical mystery in a video that now has over 1.9 million views.

She had been experiencing pains and abnormal bleeding since giving birth to her two-year-old son, and decided to go to the gynecologist out of fear that she was pregnant again.

As she received the ultrasound, she noticed something on the screen, but the doctor assured her that it’s not a baby.

“When my doctor comes in the room to tell me the results of the ultrasound,” the TikToker said, “She looks me in the eyes and tells me that I have a seven centimeter chicken egg-sized cyst called a dermoid cyst.”

Not only did she have one dermoid cyst, but she also had a second one growing inside her, the size of a pea.

If you don’t know what a dermoid cyst is, you’re not alone.

A dermoid cyst is a growth of normal tissue enclosed in a pocket of cells, which sometimes can contain hair, fluid, teeth, or skin.

“So, for about two years now, I’ve had particles of my son that I gave birth to growing in my uterus teeth and hair,” she said.

She went on to show pictures of a dermoid cyst, issuing a “viewer discretion” to anyone watching the TikTok.

Safe to say, commenters were shocked by the medical discovery.

“Tell your son it’s his twin,” joked one user who goes by Zach.

“You advised discretion for the photo and I THOUGHT I understood,” said user @autumneanderson, “But let me tell you I WAS NOT READY FOR THAT PHOTO.”

Others were astounded that this is a situation that women deal with on a daily basis.

“Everyday this app provides me with another reason to remove my uterus,” said @shaynarc0. “I have never wanted to have a child less than today,” @cinphotos said.