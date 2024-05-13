Van Hunt ‘accidentally’ posts nude photo of Halle Berry in honour of Mother’s Day

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Van Hunt honoured Halle Berry with a NSFW photo for Mother’s Day.

The 54-year-old singer “accidentally” posted a nude image of his partner, 57, on Instagram on Sunday 12 May, where he also wished Berry, who has two children, a happy Mother’s Day.

On 12 May, the “Seconds of Pleasure” singer took to the platform to share a still of the “Bruised” star lounging nude on a balcony while facing backward. Berry’s long wavy hair blew behind her as she turned to the camera, with only the greenery of the balcony rail covering her.

“Happy Mother’s day from the bottom... of my heart,” Hunt wrote in his caption. “...Oh sh**, I wasn’t s’posed to post that! Butt... you hav to admit thassa bada**... mutha right there! [sic]”

Berry’s post for the occasion was more “PG,” paying tribute to her “beautiful mother-in-law,” Doris Edwards Drayton. She shared three photos, two of her with Hunt’s mom and one of Hunt with her when he was a young boy.

She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the glorious mothers of the world and especially my beautiful mother-in-law, DJ! You’ve come into our lives and brought the sunshine with you. I so admire the way you love with such grace and style!”

“When you shower us with your pearls, we are instantly made better! We love you so very much,” Berry continued.

Though the Moonfall lead didn’t choose to publish pictures of her own children, she has a daughter and a son. Berry shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 18, with her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry and her son Maceo-Robert Martinez, 11, with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Meanwhile, Hunt has a son Drake.

In 2021, Berry spoke about her two children in her acceptance speech for the People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards.

“My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo,” she said. “I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys.”

Berry’s been married three times. The on-screen star tied the knot with David Justice in 1993 before they divorced four years later. Then, Berry married Eric Benét in 2001. She and Benét ended things in 2005, eight years before her three-year marriage to Martinez. Hunt and Berry started dating in 2020.