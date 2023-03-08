Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have issued an apology to Ariana Madix amid allegations of their affair.

In a statement posted to Instagram on 8 March, Leviss apologised “for my actions and choices” to co-star Ariana Madix, who was in a relationship with Sandoval for nine years until their recent split.

“I want to apologise for my actions and my choices to Ariana, my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” the statement read.

The 28-year-old reality star explained that she will be using the fallout of the cheating scandal to reflect on her own actions, including seeking counselling for her “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

She continued: “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behaviour and make healthier choices.”

In the statement, Leviss went on to say that she doesn’t “expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness” from her fans and fellow cast members: “Right now I must focus on my own health and well being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritise my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Despite the apology, Leviss also pointed out that she has also “been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.”

On Tuesday 7 March, Raquel Leviss took legal action against her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Sheana Shay – days after rumours circulated that Shay allegedly got physical with Leviss after learning of the cheating scandal. In documents obtained by People, Leviss reportedly filed a restraining order against Shay in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The reality star has also sent a legal notice to her fellow cast members warning them not to share a video of an intimate FaceTime call between Leviss and Sandoval, which she claims was recorded “illegally” and “without [her] permission,” according to People. Lawyers also noted that the distribution of the video would be a violation of California law, which makes it illegal to disseminate nonconsensual pornography.

The video in question was allegedly discovered by Madix on Sandoval’s phone, which led Madix to confront her then-boyfriend about the cheating scandal last Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval has shared a second social media statement about the scandal, this time apologising to his partner of nine years.

“I want to first and foremost apologise to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Most of all, I want to apologise to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that,” he continued. “My biggest regret is that I dishonoured Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge co-owner went on to express that he wished the fallout of the cheating scandal “happened in a different order” and that his relationship with Madix “was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with.”

“I owed Ariana better,” he said. “I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

On Friday March 3, TMZ reported that restaurateur and bar owner Tom Sandoval had engaged in a six-month long affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. In the wake of the scandal, Ariana Madix ended her relationship with the TomTom Restaurant & Bar co-owner after nearly 10 years.

That same day, sources later confirmed to People that Madix, 37, had found “a selfie video that was sexual in nature from Leviss” on Sandoval’s phone Wednesday night. She reportedly discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss when she was attending her then-boyfriend’s concert for his cover band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. During the performance, a racy video sent from Leviss appeared on Sandoval’s phone, which prompted Madix to uncover their history of inappropriate texts.

One source told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss had been “communicating inappropriately for months” and that the pair now “want to be together”. Another claimed that Madix was “blindsided by the cheating” and noted that she feels “betrayed” by Leviss, whom she considered a “friend.”

Following news of the cheating scandal, both fans and fellow cast members of Vanderpump Rules took to social media to share their unfiltered reactions to the cheating scandal. Several people also began boycotting Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge – the restaurant and bar which Sandoval owns with his co-star, Tom Schwartz.

Sandoval was then forced to make his first statement about the cheating scandal to Instagram, asking fans to “direct ur anger towards me” and not his businesses or business partners. However, the initial apology received much criticism for having no mention of Madix.

After news broke, cameras quickly began filming to capture the fallout from the cheating scandal. The drama will reportedly play out in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently airing on Bravo.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix – who began dating in 2014 – first met working as bartenders at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. The pair were one of the main couples on the Bravo reality show, which follows the lives of the employees at SUR Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood.

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo in 2013, is currently airing its tenth season on Wednesdays at 9pm ET.