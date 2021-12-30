A vegan woman has questioned whether she was wrong to feed her boyfriend vegan food without explicitly informing him the meals were plant-based after he accused her of “tricking” him.

The question was posed on the RedditAITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit this week, where the 21-year-old woman, who goes by username @TheElderAgrippina, revealed that John, her boyfriend of three and a half months, feels as if she “betrayed his trust” when he learned she’d been cooking vegan dishes.

In the post, the woman, who explained that she has been vegan for several years, said she was open about her dietary preferences from the start of the relationship, as she wrote that she told her now-boyfriend she was vegan the first time they went to dinner.

According to the OP [original poster], her boyfriend reacted nonchalantly to the news, with the pair quickly moving onto the next topic.

“It never really came up ever again as a point of discussion, though when he’s come over and I’ve made lunch/dinner, it’s always been vegan dishes,” she continued, adding that she’s never tried to “actively hide” the fact that the meals were plant-based.

However, she did note that when he asked what they were having and she would respond with dishes such as “burgers”, she “assumed that he knew it would naturally be something like Impossible burgers”.

According to the Reddit user, her vegan cooking became an issue on Christmas - for which she’d made a vegan lasagna as neither were able to travel to see their families this year – when the couple was watching a cooking show after dinner and one of the contestant’s began making a dish using meat alternatives.

“John commented how he hated when dishes pretended to be meat when it was plant-based and it was deceptive and gross and he would never eat that,” she wrote, explaining that she was “naturally very confused and pointed out that he’s eaten [plant-based meat alternatives] several times”.

When her boyfriend questioned what she meant, she said she explained that their dinner had been “entirely vegan with fake meat”, and that every meal he’s eaten at her home has also been vegan.

The clarification was met with anger from OP’s boyfriend, according to the post, as she recalled that he “accused me of tricking him into eating something he found disgusting and ‘forcing’ my diet on him”.

In response, the woman said she told her boyfriend it was a “stupid” thing to be mad about, at which point he compared the situation to “if he had tricked me into eating meat”.

“I said it wasn’t the same because I was morally opposed to eating meat but nobody was morally opposed to eating plants. We argued some more and he left and went home. He hasn’t been over since,” she continued.

According to the woman, she eventually texted her partner in an attempt to smooth things over. In response, however, John continued to express feelings of “betrayal” over the situation – and urged his girlfriend to apologise for “lying”.

“He wrote a few paragraphs about how betrayed he felt. He said that he hoped I understood how disappointed he felt that I would tamper with his food like that, and that something like this was a serious betrayal of his trust,” she wrote. “He said I should have disclosed that none of the food I ever made contained meat. He finished it by saying he would come over for New Years only if I apologised for lying to him. I got frustrated and said that I didn’t lie, that this wasn’t something I should apologise for, and he was being stupid and childish. He hasn’t replied.”

The post, which has been upvoted more than 12,000 times, has prompted thousands of comments from Reddit users weighing in, with many siding with the OP.

“NTA [not the a**hole]. What an idiot. He didn’t notice his own girlfriend was vegan. I suspect he paid zero attention when you told him you were vegan and has no memory of it,” one person wrote. “I’d dump him for that alone.

“On the bright side, good job serving such excellent food that he didn’t even notice.”

Another person agreed on the basis that it wasn’t “unreasonable” for the Reddit user to expect her boyfriend to “exercise a tiny bit of common sense and know that you, as a vegan, were eating and serving vegan food”.

Someone else assured the woman that she doesn’t need to apologise because, despite being a non-vegan, her boyfriend still eats vegetables and other foods found in a vegan diet, and that she did not “trick” him despite his claims.

“NTA. Vegans don’t eat meat. Non-vegans still eat vegetables. It’s not like you were giving him anything he couldn’t eat anyway,” they wrote. “And you didn’t trick him or tamper with his food. If he was detached from reality enough to think it was even possible that meals made and served by a vegan were somehow using real meat, that’s on him, not you. There was absolutely no good reason for him to believe that in the first place.

“And again, it doesn’t matter. He just ate some vegetables, which he was always supposed to do anyway. It didn’t contain anything he shouldn’t eat. There was literally nothing to disclose.”

The Reddit user concluded their comment claiming that the situation shows OP’s boyfriend is either a “huge immature whiner, an abusive gaslighter, or he really is genuinely just that dense,” but that “whatever the case, there are way better and way smarter men out there”.

12 best vegan cookbooks Show all 13 1 /13 12 best vegan cookbooks 12 best vegan cookbooks Veganuary becomes bigger every year, but it needn't be just for Janaury as these cookbooks make it easy and accessible. Words by Stacey Smith iStock/The Independent 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats: Tasty plant-based recipes for every day’ by Rachel Ama. Published by Ebury Press: £12.87, Amazon Since launching her vegan YouTube channel in 2017, Rachel has gained a heap of hungry followers who lap up her simple, delicious recipes (and the dance moves that go along with them). Dishes are often one-pot, can be prepped ahead, and most include a song recommendation so you can dance along as you cook. Within these pages, you’ll find plenty of meals inspired by Ama’s Caribbean and West African roots – from crispy jerk barbecue tacos or ackee “saltfish” with dumplings to peanut stew. Although this is really a celebration of all cultures – and with vegan takes on everything from Thai green curry to creamy cashew and vegetable no-pasta lasagne, we’re pretty confident you’ll find your favourite comfort dish has been given a plant-based makeover. With most ingredients easy to obtain and meals quick to put together, this is modern cooking, for the meat-shunning millennial. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘BOSH! Healthy Vegan’ by Henry Firth & Ian Theasby. Published by HQ: £10.87, Amazon Working with a registered dietician to ensure recipes follow trusted NHS guidelines, the BOSH! boys (aka, Henry and Ian) have bought us their healthiest cookbook to date. Recognising that just because a plate of food is vegan, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s healthy (vegan junk food certainly exists!), this is a collection of 80 new recipes showcasing their flavoursome vegan food with a healthier focus. Along with advice on sleep, movement and relaxing, there’s guidance on ensuring you get all the nutrients you need. And although the boys insist this isn’t a diet book, you’ll find recipes to help you reduce fat, build muscle and generally be a bit healthier. So whether you’re looking to up your protein intake (try the ultimate veg tacos), reduce your sugar intake with a summer-berry granola bowl or keep your calorie intake to under 500 per portion with puttanesca potato stew, you should be left feeling suitably inspired to kick start the new year. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Happy Vegan: Easy plant-based recipes to make the whole family happy’ by Fearne Cotton. Published by Seven Dials: £13.46, Amazon Despite Fearne Cotton not being a fully-fledged vegan herself (or perhaps because), this book got rave reviews from our panel, with both flexitarians, meat-eaters and vegans alike. Recipes are approachable, inexpensive and perfect for the whole family, so we can see ourselves working through them all in time. The broccoli katsu curry was a particular favourite and surprisingly easy to make and for tea time we’ll be trying our hand at her date and almond cake with caramel sauce which uses white miso paste and coconut cream to great effect. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Vegan One Pound Meals: Delicious budget-friendly plant-based recipes all for £1 per person’ by Miguel Barclay. Published by Headline Home: £10.75, Amazon If ever there’s a time we feel the pinch, it’s January, with the festivities of Christmas long behind us but the credit card still to pay. Thankfully eating a plant-based diet could be the answer and in this book, you’ll find over 85 recipes all coming in at a frankly unbelievable £1 a portion. Our concerns that we’d be living off of beans on toast were quickly alleviated as we tucked into black bean meatballs and sticky aubergine bao. Full-flavoured, quick and easy, we couldn’t really ask for more. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Incredible Plant-Based Desserts: Colorful Vegan Cakes, Cookies, Tarts, and other Epic Delights’ by Anthea Cheng. Published by Quarry Books: £11.89, Amazon Calling all sweet-tooths! This collection of recipes from Australian blogger Anthea Cheng is celebratory food for the keen baker. You certainly couldn’t call dried rainbow pear slices convenient, quick or easy to make, however the impact they have when used to decorate her chai cake is truly show-stopping. If that all sounds a little intimidating, we found the Snack Time chapter much more manageable, with the likes of bliss balls, chocolate cups and cookies vying for attention, as well as Instagrammable breakfast bowls, beautifully presented with nut butters, granola and oats. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Dirty Vegan Another Bite’ by Matt Pritchard, published by Octopus Books: £20, Octopus Books After 10 years of hard partying finally caught up with him, Matt decided to switch from the crazy pranks of MTV’s Dirty Sanchez to fitness – and is now a completely vegan endurance athlete. Believing a natural diet is key, Matt’s second cookbook is brimming with recipes full of veggies and largely focuses on un-processed ingredients (keeping the vegan cheese or meat-substitutes to a minimum). Some of Pritchard’s favourites include roasting tin laksa, sticky tofu bao buns and rhubarb and custard doughnuts. If you’re yet to convince your pal's that veganism is the way forward, we reckon the Dinner with Mates chapter will convert a few of them, with all the recipes you need to create a Mexican feast, a perfect picnic, a banging BBQ or a cracking Christmas spread. All in all we found recipes really varied, with us ear-marking nearly all of them to try at once. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘5 Ingredient Vegan’ by Katy Beskow. Published by Quadrille: £12.08, Amazon Let’s face it, at the end of a long day the last thing any of us want to be doing – whether we’re following a plant-based diet or not – is trying to track down long lists of hard to find ingredients. This is the fourth book from the award-winning cook, writer and cookery tutor Katy Beskow and follows a similar simplified format, with each recipe requiring just five ingredients. Chapters include soups, lunches suppers, sweets and basics, with recipes beautifully laid out and gorgeous photography accompanying each one. Far from being basic, we were amazed to see we could create a beautiful Mediterranean briam (a layered courgette, potato and red onion bake from Greece) which was as delicious hot with crusty bread as it was cold for lunch the next day. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Zaika: Vegan recipes from India’ by Romy Gill. Published by Seven Dials : £10, Amazon Growing up in a small town in West Bengal, India, very few people, including Romy Gill’s own family, ate meat regularly. It’s this home-cooked vegan food of her childhood that the chef and food writer wanted to share with us through her debut cookbook Zaika – meaning taste, or flavour. There’s an entire section dedicated to bread, including gram flour turmeric pancakes which are perfect with chutneys, a variety of rotis and parathas and light naan bread with nigella seeds. The Light & Breezy chapter is all about showcasing the freshest ingredients – think watermelon and mint salad; while the Warming the Heart chapter is where you’ll find hearty comfort food such as spicy red lentil dahl. The section we most fell for though was Labours of Love for when you’ve got time to really get lost in the kitchen – rich, creamy and so warming, we recommend the Baingan masala with baby aubergines, dill and coconut. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Rebel Recipes: Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: the ultimate in vegan food’ by Niki Webster. Published by Bloomsbury: £18, Amazon The debut book from award-winning blogger and food consultant Nikki Webster shares the same ethos as her blog Rebel Recipes – that healthy food needn’t be boring or lacking in flavour. Taking inspiration from around the globe, you could never accuse these recipes of being dull. If only we could start every day with creamy spiced coconut porridge and sticky sesame banana! Instead of relying on stale vegan ingredients and recipes – this is new-school vegan cuisine for those seeking full flavours. Although despite this, recipes were easy to follow and largely uncomplicated – with lots of spicy curries, pulses, flatbreads, salads, dips and pickles making an appearance. With mouth-watering photography throughout, the Can’t Believe It’s Vegan Desserts chapter is a particular highlight, with the likes of chocolate ganache tart, easy espresso martini pots and lemon curd and thyme tart. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Green: Veggie and vegan meals for no-fuss weeks and relaxed weekends’ by Elly Pear (Curshen). Published by Ebury Press: £14.99, Amazon While this title isn’t 100 per cent vegan, half of the book is made up of plant-based recipes so we felt it was still well worth including. Acknowledging that most of us have more time to experiment in the kitchen at the weekend yet need dinner on the table pronto mid-week, Elly Pear’s book separates dishes accordingly. We’re very keen to incorporate more Sunday night batch-cooking into our weekly routine, in order to eat better later in the week and with tray bakes, one-pot wonders and freeze-able options, this will keep us suitably inspired. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘Vegan (ish): 100 simple, budget recipes that don't cost the earth’ by Jack Monroe. Published by Bluebird: £10.66, Amazon Don’t be fooled by the title, every one of the 100 recipes within this book is completely vegan. The “ish” comes from Jack Monroe’s belief that if we were all to incorporate a few more plant-based meals into our diet each week, we’d be better off both environmentally and financially. So you needn’t be a full-time vegan to appreciate the practical, inexpensive solutions within this book. Although perhaps not the sexiest food chapter to ever be written – the whole section on sandwiches was inherently helpful for midweek meal inspiration (especially when you consider the “standard” fillings of cheese, ham, tuna, etc obviously aren’t vegan). In true Jack Monroe style, we loved the no-nonsense, easy to follow recipes and believe we’ll turn to this cookbook on a regular basis. 12 best vegan cookbooks ‘7 Day Vegan Challenge’ by Bettina Campolucci-Bordi. Published by Hardie Grant: £9.72, Wordery If you’re tempted to give this vegan thing a whirl but you really don’t know where to start, the 7 Day Vegan Challenge is here to help. There are three menu plans to choose from complete with shopping lists: The Easy Peasy Way (quick meals for those that don’t mind repeating some dishes), For the Planners (which requires a Sunday night batch-cooking session) and Fast & Fresh (quick and simple recipes). So a typical weekday might look like, banoffee oats for breakfast, a convincing vegan take on the classic BLT sandwich for lunch and creamy satay noodles with salt and pepper fried tofu for tea. There is also a helpful Q&A intro, which aims to answer the most commonly asked questions for those just starting out – including pros, cons, where you get protein from, is vegan food expensive and whether it's healthy. Many meals are freezable or can last three days or longer in the fridge, so whether you give it a go for seven days or longer is up to you.

The Reddit post also prompted some users to suggest that the woman’s boyfriend lashed out and became “hyper-defensive” from embarrassment over his failure to remember that his girlfriend was vegan.

“This is something he should laugh about forgetting, if anything. And him not noticing [the food was vegan] should be a good thing … apparently he does enjoy your fake meat,” they added.

The overwhelmingly supportive comments prompted a response from the OP, who posted an edit to her post in which she confirmed that her partner has never helped her cook dinner, but instead does other things such as setting the table.

She also reiterated that he has never asked about the ingredients in the dishes beyond what they were having, and that she would have told him the truth if he’d asked.

“He doesn’t ask about it other than ‘what are we having?’ and it’s not discussed that much while we eat. If he had asked where I bought the ingredients or how I’d prepared it it’s not like I would lie and say it was real meat,” she said.

The woman concluded her post acknowledging that, although this is the couple’s first “major” fight and she doesn’t want to “end such a great relationship over it”, she also doesn’t plan to apologise.

“I just feel like no matter how much I try to explain my point of view he keeps trying to make me sound like a villain. I felt like I was going crazy because this is the first time he’s made me feel like this,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’m going to cave and apologise for this though.”