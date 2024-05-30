Victoria Beckham reveals why she follows a ‘very disciplined’ diet

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she follows a “very disciplined” diet.

The 50-year-old fashion designer spoke candidly about her wellness routine during an interview with Grazia, published on May 28. She acknowledged that as she’s “become more accepting” of her appearance, she’s also put work into her everyday routine, which includes maintaining a certain diet and exercise regime.

“This is how I look. I’m going to make the best of it, work hard at it,” she said. “I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That’s just who I am.”

However, the former Spice Girls member acknowledged that she doesn’t necessarily limit herself from things, noting that she drinks alcohol when she wants to.

“But I do like to have a drink and I’m not going to be one of these: ‘Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine,’ types. Whatever,” she added. “Life’s too short. Let’s have a nice time.”

Beckham’s strict diet doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as her husband David Beckham previously revealed that she has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years. “Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that,” the former football star said during an appearance on Ruthies’ Table 4 podcast in February 2022.

He also recalled the one evening that his partner strayed away from her usual diet and how memorable it was for him.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing,” David, who shares four children with his wife, explained. “It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

When making her TikTok debut months later, Beckham jokingly acknowledged her infamous eating habits with a video of her sitting at her dining room table.

“Tell me you’re Posh without telling me you’re Posh. I’ll go first,” she said as a waiter removed a cloche to reveal her plate of grilled fish and steamed vegetables. “I love it.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Grazia, Beckham acknowledged she’s sometimes felt insecure about her appearance, due to the scrutiny she faced from the media. “I’ve had so much said about me and I’m sure that has robbed me of some experiences,” she said. “I never want to look like I’m complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven’t felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play.”

She then recalled how a newspaper outlet ran a story about her postpartum body after the birth of her oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 25 years ago.

“I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight,” the fashion designer said. “Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something – too bad, it doesn’t bother me in the same way.

However, the fashion designer expressed that these days she’s learned how to brush off public criticism. “You just become more accepting, don’t you? This is how I look. I’m going to make the best of it, work hard at it,” Beckham said.