Victoria Beckham has officially joined TikTok and used one of her first videos to mock her unchanging diet of grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

On Thursday, the former Spice Girl made her TikTok debut with a video showing the behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot for Vogue Australia. However, it wasn’t until her second video that Beckham got the hang of TikTok’s comical tone, when she referenced the diet that she has followed for the last 25 years.

Beckham’s husband David shared his wife’s go-to meal in February during an appearance on River Café’s Table 4 podcast, where he revealed that the fashion designer only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables, and that she hasn’t switched up that meal since he met her.

“Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that,” the former footballer said.

In her TikTok debut, Beckham jokingly acknowledged her infamous eating habits with a video showing her sitting at her dining room table.

“Tell me you’re Posh without telling me you’re Posh. I’ll go first,” she said as a waiter removed a cloche to reveal her plate of grilled fish and steamed vegetables. “I love it.”

In the caption, the designer then encouraged her fellow Instagram users to stitch the video with examples of “how Posh” they are.

“#StitchPosh to show me how Posh you really are TikTok… and tell me you’re Posh without telling me you’re Posh. I can’t wait to see,” she wrote, before adding her initials.

In the hours since the video has been posted, it has already been viewed more than 1.4m times, with viewers sharing how happy they are to see Beckham had joined the platform and already begun putting her own spin on the app’s viral trends.

“Welcome to TikTok Queen,” one person wrote, while another said: “I’ve always loved Victoria’s sense of humour, she’s never been afraid to make fun of herself.”

“You are hilarious, we need to see more,” someone else wrote.

However, not everyone was happy with Beckham’s attempt at a joke, as one person claimed the video showed the beauty mogul was “out of touch,” while another alleged that Beckham needed to “read the room”. “This is not the time or place,” they added.

As for why she decided to join TikTok, Beckham told British Vogue that it felt like “the next natural step” as a designer, while she felt on a personal level that she “had to give in to the kids at some point”.

“TikTok is a super exciting platform, it’s new territory and a different audience, but it felt like the next natural step,” she said. “I can’t wait to share what we’ve been creating. On a personal level, I had to give in to the kids at some point - just don’t expect any dance routines!”

While Beckham rarely deviates from her go-to meal, she previously told River Café’s Table 4 podcast that she does have a “comfort food,” before admitting that it sounds “even more boring in the food department”.

“Okay, what do I like? I like whole grain toast with salt on it,” she said, while acknowledging during the episode that she is a “very fussy eater”.