Victoria Beckham has been criticised by social media users after making her debut on TikTok.

The former Spice Girl posted her first few videos to the platform on Thursday, with one video garnering over 3.8m views in less than 24 hours.

In the video, which sees Beckham sitting at a table with a waiter behind her and a plate of food in front of her, she says: “Tell me you’re Posh without telling me you’re Posh. I’ll go first.”

The waiter then removed a cloche to reveal a plate of grilled salmon and steamed vegetables - reportedly Beckham’s favourite meal.

However, the video has sparked backlash among TikTok users with people saying that Beckham is “out of touch” as the UK faces an ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Victoria, people can’t feed their kids,” one user commented, while another added: “Tell me you’re out of touch, without telling me you’re out of touch.”

Another person wrote: “Probably not the best time to post this. You know we are trying to find the tin of tuna at the back of the cupboard we bought three years ago now.”

Other’s poked fun at the rising cost of Lurpak butter, with one user commenting: “When I expected it to be a tub of Lurpak.”

However, some defended Beckham’s video, with one person commenting: “Did I miss the part where Mrs Beckham was in charge of the country, finance and taxing? The video is a bit of fun, made me laugh.”

Another said: “I feel like the joke has gone RIGHT over people’s heads.”

The meal in the video references the diet that the fashion designer has followed for the past 25 years.

In a recent interview with River Cafe’s Table 4 podcast, David Beckham revealed his wife’s go-to meal: grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

He added that Beckham hasn’t changed that meal since he met her: “Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that.”

Beckham has posted two other videos to TikTok. One is a behind the scenes look at her Vogue Australia shoot, and another is a beauty video where she details the Victoria Beckham Beauty products she regularly uses.