Victoria Beckham has sparked mixed reactions from fans after claiming that her favourite comfort food is wholegrain toast with salt.

The former Spice Girls member discussed her relationship with food, the strict diet she follows, and her comfort food of choice during an appearance on the River Café’s Table 4 podcast with Ruth Rogers.

In response to Rogers’ question about her favourite comfort food, Beckham said: “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. Ok, what do I like? I like whole grain toast with salt on it.”

After laughing about her response, the 47-year-old questioned whether her answer was “really boring,” before continuing: “It’s that carb-y thing isn’t it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt, what can I say.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Beckham revealed that she is a “very fussy eater”, explaining that she likes her food to be cooked plainly without oils, butter or sauces.

The fashion designer, who has not eaten red meat since she was seven years old and does not eat dairy, also said that she loves to eat steamed vegetables with balsamic vinegar, and prefers to season her meals herself.

“So, to most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare,” she said.

While speaking with Rogers, Beckham also reflected on the point when she decided to follow a “very healthy way of eating”, revealing that she became conscious of her food choices while she was with the Spice Girls.

According to Beckham, while the group was touring, they often went to nice restaurants, with the pop star claiming that, if it weren’t for her diet, she would “be more inclined to sit there and eat the entire contents of the bread basket”.

“Which, when you’re eating out regularly, is probably not the healthiest. Not when you’re on tour and you’re expecting so much from your body,” she said.

On social media, Beckham’s admissions prompted a range of responses from fans, with some in disbelief over the singer’s favourite food while others expressed concern over her strict diet.

“Victoria Beckham says her favourite meal is salt on toast apparently. Oh do f*** off,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Victoria Beckham has revealed she is a fussy eater and her favourite meal is toast with … salt … wow how the other half live, I bet dinner time is fun in her house. Sort yourself out girl and start living on the edge by eating it with beans.”

“That’s not a meal,” someone else added.

Others found Beckham’s comments detailing her strict diet concerning, with one person tweeting: “This is an eating disorder,” while another described the singer’s answers as “so sad”.

Beckham previously described her struggles with anorexia and bulimia in her book Learning to Fly, while she later revealed that becoming a mother helped her become more accepting of her body.

Speaking to Glamour UK in 2019, the entrepreneur, who shares four children with husband David Beckham, said: “When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realise they notice everything.

“I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal – they need to see that their mum eats healthily – you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.”