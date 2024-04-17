Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In focus

Victoria Beckham has turned 50 – and, believe me, her life is about to get complicated

We are living through an era of ‘aspirational ageing’ – when getting older is about entering a new sexy second act. But, as the likes of Beckham and Kate Moss reach their big birthdays, are we in danger of replacing old negativity with a new ‘toxic positivity’ and afraid to admit some uncomfortable truths, asks Jo Elvin

Wednesday 17 April 2024 06:00
Comments
Not everyone can navigate the passing of time like Victoria Beckham can – and that’s OK
Not everyone can navigate the passing of time like Victoria Beckham can – and that’s OK (Getty)

Happy 50th birthday, Victoria Beckham! I’d like to be among the first to welcome the pop star turned fashion and beauty mogul to my decade. She is said to be having a four-day celebration and will, no doubt, love her new era

I’m 54, and while I am nowhere near as successful, rich or as hot as she is, it’s an interesting time to be a woman of a certain age.

Arguably, it’s probably the greatest time in history to be a woman 50 and over. With so many icons of our Nineties youth now reaching this landmark, ageing is undergoing the mother of all rebrands. 

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in