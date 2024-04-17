Happy 50th birthday, Victoria Beckham! I’d like to be among the first to welcome the pop star turned fashion and beauty mogul to my decade. She is said to be having a four-day celebration and will, no doubt, love her new era.

I’m 54, and while I am nowhere near as successful, rich or as hot as she is, it’s an interesting time to be a woman of a certain age.

Arguably, it’s probably the greatest time in history to be a woman 50 and over. With so many icons of our Nineties youth now reaching this landmark, ageing is undergoing the mother of all rebrands.