Victoria Beckham reveals parenting tactic she used to help her children get through lockdown

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the parenting tactic she relied on to keep her children motivated during lockdown.

The former Spice Girls member discussed life in lockdown with her and husband David Beckham’s four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16 and Harper, nine, while speaking with the Evening Standard’s editor Emily Sheffield for the virtual London Rising series.

During the conversation, the fashion designer was asked what types of positive messages she shared with her children regarding the pandemic, with Beckham revealing that she would remind them about the historical significance of the moment.

Acknowledging that it was “tough at times” and that she “tried to dress it up” for her four children, the 47-year-old said: “I would say to them: ‘You’re lucky to be living through this. You’re living through history.’”

According to Beckham, she also reminded them that they would one day want to tell their own children about the experience, with the mother-of-four recalling how she’d told them: “Your children and grandchildren will say to you one day: ‘Mummy, what was it like when you couldn’t leave the house, for days, weeks on end?’”

“And I think it was just about being as positive as we could and keeping each other motivated,” Beckham added.

While speaking with Sheffield, Beckham also opened up about a typical night in lockdown for the family, explaining that she and her husband had discussed the importance of focusing on their children and making sure that they came out “happy and free-spirited”.

“The most important thing was to just sit and watch movies and cuddle with the children,” Beckham said. “And yes, have a bottle of wine, that’s okay. But to just spend time together and communicate and talk to the kids.”

In regards to what she took away from lockdown with her children, Beckham said that she has a newfound appreciation for teachers because “homeschooling is no joke”.

“How much do we appreciate teachers? I appreciate teachers so much more, homeschooling is no joke. I can run a business, I can sit in a board meeting, no problem,” she revealed. “Homeschooling the kids is really really tough.”

During the event, the designer, who launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008, also spoke candidly about her hopes for the future of fashion.

According to Beckham, who revealed that she continued to dress up, albeit more casually, amid lockdown as she worked from home, she wants people to move away from loungewear and return to wearing high heels again when offices reopen.

“I really hope people will put on their high heels and will put on some tailoring,” she said. “Once people are able to get out socialising, working out again, I really hope people are going to put on a power suit to go to work or put on a nice dress.

“I don’t want to dress the way I was dressing in lockdown. Let’s dress up. Let’s be optimistic.”

Beckham’s desire for a return to dressing up comes after she revealed on Instagram earlier this week that she would “rather die” than wear a pair of light purple Crocs that Justin Bieber sent her.