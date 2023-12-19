Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has once again sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a video of her husband David Beckham working out.

The former Spice Girls member, 49, took to Instagram on 19 December to post the clip of the retired soccer player’s workout routine. In the video, David could be seen holding himself up on the gym floor as he lunged back and forth over a workout mat.

“Morning workout with this Love Machine @davidbeckham,” she captioned the post.

However, David’s workout routine seemed to be a bit too steamy for Victoria’s Instagram followers - especially because she angled her phone camera directly facing her husband’s bum. Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to the comment section to applaud the fashion designer for gracing their social media feeds with the video.

“Oh Vicky B! Could the gay’s love you anymore?!” jokingly commented RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard.

“Victoria you do so much for us,” wrote influencer Tefi Pessoa.

Meanwhile, one fan commented: “Victoria knows what she’s doing here.”

“On behalf of women everywhere, thank you,” another user said, while someone else wrote: “This is a public service.”

This isn’t the first time the mother of four has shared flirty pictures of her husband of 24 years. Just last week, Victoria posted an Instagram photo of David fixing their flat screen TV in nothing but his underwear. “Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! @davidbeckham,” she captioned the post, which put the Inter Miami co-owner’s tattoos and tighty-whities on full display.

“Rolls Royce of TV Repairmen,” commented Bravo producer Andy Cohen, while someone else said: “A Christmas gift for the entire world.”

Back in May, the British singer celebrated her husband’s 48th birthday by sharing a photo of him stripped down to his underwear. In the birthday tribute, David could be seen dressed in nothing but a pair of wet Calvin Klein underwear and a grey beanie, as smiled and stood in a pool.

“Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham!!” Victoria wrote in the caption, noting that the image was also a treat for her fans. “You’re welcome!” she added.

The longtime couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in July. They began their romance in 1997 when Victoria was Posh Spice of the Spice Girls and David was playing with Manchester United. In the newly-released Netflix documentary, titled Beckham, she recalled secretly meeting David in parking lots during their early relationship.

“My manager kept saying: ‘Try and keep it under wraps,’” Victoria said in the documentary, released on 4 October. “So we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

Victoria later attended one of David’s games, and they soon sparked up a relationship. “She came to a football match - soccer match - and I said hi from across the room and that was it,” David once recalled during an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show. “I thought I’d missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match.”

For their second meeting, the retired soccer star revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge and then she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have.”

The pair announced they were engaged in January 1998. Later that year, David and Victoria announced they were expecting their first child together. Their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, was born in March 1999. Shortly after, David and Victoria tied the knot in July at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland.

They later welcomed three more children: son Romeo James, born in 2002; son Cruz David, born in 2005; and daughter Harper Seven, born in 2011.