Victoria Beckham has celebrated David Beckham’s birthday by sharing a photo of her husband stripped down to his underwear.

In honour of the former pro football star turning 48, the fashion designer took to Instagram to wish her husband of 23 years a happy birthday. “Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham!!” she wrote in the caption.

The birthday tribute featured a smiling David Beckham dressed in nothing but a pair of wet Calvin Klein underwear and a grey beanie, as he was seen smiling and standing in a pool. The former Spice Girls member noted that the scantily-clad image was also a treat for her fans when she added in her caption: “You’re welcome!”

Not only did fans rush to the comments section to wish David Beckham a happy birthday, but they also praised Victoria for sharing the steamy picture with her followers.

“The content we need and deserve. Now pivot slightly to the right,” joked one Instagram user.

“Thank you Victoria.. from all the women of the world,” said another.

“The only person winning here is Calvin Klein,” one person wrote.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingam also left a crying laughing emoji and three clapping emojis, while fashion contributor Derek Blasberg commented: “It’s DB’s bday yet you gave all of us this gift.”

Victoria Beckham shared a more heartfelt message for her husband’s birthday in a previous post. The mother of four posted several photos of David with each of their children, along with the caption: “Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy.”

“You are our everything,” she said, tagging their sons Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 20, and Cruz Beckham, 18. The couple are also parents to their daughter Harper Beckham, 11.

This isn’t the first time Victoria Beckham has thirsted over her husband on social media. In March, she shared photos of the couple’s at-home workout in which David could be seen shirtless and using a massage gun on his chest while staring at his phone. While Victoria was seen working hard on the stairmaster, she joked that David “looks great not doing much”.

This July, Victoria and David Beckham will be celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary. While the couple have been married for more than two decades, they still find ways to keep their romance alive. Last month, the pair took a salsa class where Victoria poked fun at her husband’s dancing skills.

It seems the two haven’t yet kicked their habit of wearing matching outfits, either. Last week, Victoria shared on Instagram that the two accidentally twinned in matching all-denim outfits during a date night. “I thought those days were over!” she said, referencing the early days of their relationship in which they famously wore matching red carpet looks. “I got dressed first FYI!!!”