Victoria and David Beckham have accidentally brought back their very own ‘90s couple fashion trend: matching outfits.

The 49-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a picture of her husband and their head-to-toe denim ensembles. In the picture, Victoria can be seen sporting a denim button-down shirt tucked into some skinny jeans. She accessorised the look with a pair of heels, a leather brown bag and a slicked-back ponytail.

Meanwhile, the former pro footballer was also dressed in all-denim in his long-sleeve shirt left untucked. David flashed a goofy smile to the camera and pointed to his wife’s matching outfit, while Victoria kept a straight face as she posed next to her husband.

“I thought those days were over!” the mother of four wrote alongside the Instagram story post. “I got dressed first FYI!!!”

The couple were enjoying a movie night with her sister Louise Adams, and her husband Christian Adams. A separate Instagram story from Victoria read, "movie night…Love you both!" as she posed with Louise and Christian.

Victoria Beckham’s caption seemed to be a subtle nod to the early days of their relationship, when the former Spice Girls member and the Manchester United star famously wore matching outfits in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The couple first cemented their status as fashion icons when they wore matching all-leather Gucci outfits to the Versace Club Gala Party in 1999, the same year they tied the knot. In October 2022, Victoria revealed that their matching black leather pantsuits still “haunts” her to this day.

Victoria and David Beckham accidentally twin in matching denim outfits (Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

David and Victoria Beckham also attended the 2003 MTV Movie Awards wearing matching white outfits. The former pop star sported a lace-up Dolce and Gabbana dress while her husband wore a white tuxedo and his hair slicked back into a low ponytail. In 2006, the couple were seen dressed in coordinating khaki and muted tonal outfits at the 63rd Venice Film Festival, and once again wore all-black outfits for the Sport Industry Awards in 2007.

For the 2014 Met Gala, whose theme was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion”, the pair were both dressed in white. David posed in a white jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie, while Victoria opted for a strapless floor-length gown from her own label.

Victoria and David Beckham wore matching leather pantsuits to a Versace party in 1999 (AFP via Getty Images)

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2021, Victoria Beckham revealed the reason why she and David used to wear matching outfits. “It just seemed like a really good idea at the time,” she explained. “It really did. I think there was a naiveté then, we didn’t know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be. I really wish I had the courage to do it more now.”

Victoria and David Beckham wear matching white outfits to the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images)

Speaking to British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in December 2022, Victoria reflected on some of her “fondest” fashion memories, including when she and David wore matching Gucci leather to a Versace event. “Back then, I didn’t know any better. I didn’t know the fashion industry. So, there was something so sweet and naive about the fact I didn’t care,” she shared. “I just expressed myself in that way.”

Now, Victoria Beckham has passed down her former twinning tendencies to the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Harper. The fashion designer has previously shared a sweet photo of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching spaghetti-strap mini dresses. "Kisses from posh and baby posh," the designer captioned a mirror selfie of herself and Harper.

The head-to-toe denim ensembles come just one week after David Beckham shared a touching Instagram tribute for his wife, who celebrated her 49th birthday on 17 April. The pro footballer posted a black-and-white throwback photo of himself kissing Victoria on the nose, as he tagged their three eldest sons – Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Cruz Beckham – in the caption.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day,” he wrote. “We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day.”

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Brooklyn celebrated his mother’s birthday by posting a picture of himself posing next to his parents and his wife, Nicole Peltz Beckham. “Happy birthday mum xx we love you so much,” he said on Instagram. “What an amazing family day xx”

“Happy birthday to the best mum out there love you so much,” wrote 20-year-old Romeo Beckham on Instagram, as his mother replied in the comments: “I love u soooo much xxxxx.”