One husband went viral after being exposed for his loud reaction to his wife telling him she’s pregnant with their fourth child.

The well-known TikTok family The Cofer’s give viewers an inside look at their day-to-day as a unit of six. In a video posted to their account on 12 July, the mother Anissa revealed her husband James’ less-than-thrilled reaction to finding out she was pregnant yet again.

“When you’re done having babies but get a positive test and your husband’s reaction isn’t what you expected...excuse the language,” her caption read.

Anissa directed James to the bed behind her, where she left a note with the news in it for him to read. However, she didn’t stuff the results in a normal-sized envelope, and instead tricked her spouse by wrapping it in a FedEx package.

Anissa lied and said she opened his mail, except for the “note” that was inside. James then proceeded to pull out sheets of paper placed inside the white envelope.

Immediately, his mood changed. “Stop playing with me. Anissa, it’s not... Anissa, no!” he screamed. James was dumbfounded, alternating between resting his head in his hands and yelling, “No!”

James begged, “Baby, please tell me you’re joking,” hoping Anissa was pranking him. The mother of his children quietly told him she “wasn’t playing with him.”

“F**k,” James said. “No! Babe, I’m not joking. Don’t do this to me. Babe! F**k!”

The TikTok user went to turn the camera off before James could scream again. “Needless to say, she’s the blessing we never knew we needed,” Anissa remarked on the video that has now attracted over seven million views on the app.

Commenters were torn over whether they understood James’ initial opposition or thought it was downright unacceptable.

An honest woman wrote: “That’s how I would react as the pregnant person.”

“I did, before I accepted it,” Anissa candidly responded.

“This is real. And it’s OK. It’s totally OK,” another follower said.

One fellow mother added: “THIS IS REAL LIFE…we have a 23, 13,9,8 and a MF 1 year old...that last test we were like F*****K...we were so close but she is a whole blessing!”

“Divorce him now,” one opposer proclaimed, while a man noted: “As a father of two boys I know where’s he coming from but that’s not how you react to the lady what’s [sic] about her feelings my guys.”

Despite the individuals who felt James shouldn’t have reacted that way, Anissa clarified that she wasn’t at all hurt by it. “In no way was his reaction hurtful. It’s an in the moment reaction of complete shock. She’s the biggest blessing & he’s the best daddy to our babies,” the woman admitted.

The Independent has reached out to Anissa for a comment.