Everything you need to know about collagen and how it supports a youthful appearance

“Glowing skin is always in” is one of the truest phrases about beauty that have ever been uttered. Having healthy skin that is radiant from the inside out is coveted at any age. However, getting older can make achieving that inner glow more difficult - and people often turn to cosmetic procedures such as Botox and face lifts as a temporary fix.

Skincare trends like “preventative Botox”, fillers and skin-tightening procedures are becoming increasingly common, even among young people in a bid to maintain their youthfulness. But there has also been an uptick in people searching for more natural ways of preserving beauty, with endless “hacks” being shared across social media that make use of nature’s ingredients.

“Collagen” is a word that gets thrown around a lot in beauty circles, and for good reason. It’s a naturally occurring protein that the body produces and is vital for keeping skin looking health and radiant, but also keeping bones strong and joints supple. However, as you age, your body produces less collagen and could use a boost.

(Vital Proteins)

Collagen is the focus ingredient of Vital Proteins, the go-to for collagen supplements that are easy to incorporate into your daily routine for thousands of people. Vital Proteins produces collagen powders and capsules that provide an easy, convenient way to add collagen to your diet.

In fact, collagen is so beneficial that even Friends star Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of Vital Proteins. The 53-year-old, who loves the brand so much she became Vital Proteins’ Chief Creative Officer in 2020, says she likes to add the product to her morning coffee.

But what exactly is collagen and how can Vital Proteins keep you glowing from the inside out?

What is collagen?

(Vital Proteins)

Collagen is one of the most effective and holistic ways of levelling up your skincare routine.

The naturally occurring protein is created by all bodies in abundance and is essential in making connective tissue. It is a major component in the skin, making up around 70 per cent of it, and helps make it strong and resilient.

But as we age, our bodies produce less collagen and connective tissues become weaker. Our skin loses elasticity and flexibility when this happens, and with the addition of environmental factors such as too much sun exposure, smoking, alcohol, and lack of sleep, collagen fibres can become damaged, leading to wrinkles and other skin issues.

Vital Proteins’ collagen products are formulated with bovine or fish (marine) collagen, both of which are flavourless, odourless and can be easily added to smoothies or soups. You can discover more ways to add collagen to your daily diet here.

What are the main benefits of collagen supplements?

(Vital Proteins)

The function of collagen as a protein makes it essential for the body, as proteins contribute to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass, as well as keeping bones healthy.

Its presence in connective tissue, skin, tendons, bones and cartilage is important as collagen provides structural support to tissues. It does this by holding the body’s cells together.

Although Vital Proteins’ collagen products are derived from two sources (bovine or marine), both types are the same and will give you the same benefits no matter what you choose.

What is Vital Proteins?

(Vital Proteins)

Vital Proteins provides high-quality nutrition packed with nourishing collagen. Their products contain 18 amino acids, including glycine, proline and hydroxyproline. These three amino acids are specially found in collagen, and can’t be obtained in meaningful amounts in many other foods, which is why collagen supplements can be so useful.

Their best-selling product is the collagen peptides powder, which provides an uncomplicated way of boosting collagen supply daily. The powder can be taken daily at home or in sachets when travelling. It’s easy to add one or two scoops a day to hot or cold food and drink, and even comes in different flavours like vanilla, coconut or matcha if you like a little extra pep.

The brand also offers collagen peptides capsules, which are easily digested and absorbed by the body and are designed to support a youthful appearance, whether you’re at home or on the go.

