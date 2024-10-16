Grandmother famed for inviting stranger to Thanksgiving diagnosed with breast cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The grandmother who accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner has revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a heartfelt message, Wanda Dench opened up about her diagnosis in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and admitted she’s been undergoing chemotherapy. Jamal Hinton, the “stranger” Dench accidentally texted eight years ago, posted her statement on X/Twitter on Wednesday (October 16).

Dench began her message by describing her relationship to Hinton, writing: “You might know how we met in 2016 when I accidentally sent him a text inviting him to Thanksgiving when I thought I sent it to my grandson.

“It went viral and it changed our life for the better and we still plan on getting together for Thanksgiving next month as we have every year.”

Since 2016, Hinton has spent considerable time with Dench and her family, joining them at her home in Arizona each year for the November holiday.

open image in gallery Wanda Dench, woman who accidentally invited Jamal Hinton to Thanksgiving, has been diagnosed with breast cancer

“Earlier this year, I came down with bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs,” Dench continued. “That’s when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram and that verified I had breast cancer.”

According to Dench, cancer does not run in her family and all of her past mammograms have come back negative. She said she received a mammogram two years ago, one she thought would be her last.

Dench wrote: “I was wrong. After the shock wore off, I met with the most wonderful people at the Breast Cancer Center. Everyone was so kind, supportive, and knowledgeable. My family and friends quickly came to my aid and have supported me through everything.”

Dench remained positive in her message, noting how the experience has lent her many life lessons. She shared that her biggest takeaway was understanding the need to continue living her life. As a fan of the Golden Bachelor, Dench also came to realize she “could still find love” in her “senior years.”

“So continue getting your checkups, and continue to live your YOUR life,” she concluded her statement.

On social media, fans rushed to the comments to wish Dench a swift recovery and expressed their love for her friendship with Hinton.

“Sending healing prayers,” one user wrote, while another said: “Heartwarming to see genuine connections in today’s world! Keep spreading joy, Jamal and Wanda! Let’s cherish real bonds despite all the chaos around us.”

Hinton and Dench have remained close through tough times since their first Thanksgiving together. In 2020, Dench tragically lost her husband, Lonnie Dench, after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Hinton broke the news of Lonnie’s death on X, writing: “As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it.

“He passed away Sunday morning, but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that,” he said.

Back in 2016, Dench accidentally texted Hinton when the then-17-year-old was in class at high school. The duo exchanged several texts, though Dench soon realized she hadn’t contacted her 24-year-old grandson. Still, Hinton asked if he could still join her family for Thanksgiving and the beloved tradition has remained ever since.