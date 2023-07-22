Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch as giant panda celebrates 25th birthday with cake at Washington’s National Zoo

Oliver Browning
Saturday 22 July 2023 13:54
Comments

Watch as keepers at the National Zoo in Washington DC present a birthday cake and other goodies to their giant panda, Mei Xiang, on her 25th birthday.

The female panda was born at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong, Sichuan Province, before being moved to the US.

Mei Xiang has given birth to seven cubs, all at the National Zoo and fathered by Tian Tian.

Four of her cubs have survived to adulthood.

Mei Xiang’s most recent cub is a male, named Xiao Qi Ji, born on 21 August 2020.

Recommended

Tian Tian, meanwhile, was moved back to China in 2010 per an agreement between the United States and China.

Last year, zookeepers made Mei Xiang a birthday cake made of ice as they marked 50 years since the first giant pandas came to Washington DC.

She will enter her outdoor enclosure and receives birthday treats at around 9am local time.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in