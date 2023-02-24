Watch live as Minnesota eagles work together to protect eggs from winter weather

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Minnesota as a pair of eagles work together to protect their eggs from the harsh winter weather.

This feed shows the birds as they look after their eggs in the nest surrounded by trees.

According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are currently two eggs in the nest.

It is estimated that both eggs were laid between 15 February and 18 February.

The Department of Natural Resources says the snow itself won’t damage the eggs but will actually provide additional insulation.

This livestream records the eagles as they nest each year, and has been running since 2012.

Bald eagles move south for the winter, meaning that in Minnesota they tend to flock to Mississippi Rivers and lakes in the southeastern part of the state.

They often stick to areas with open water to provide them with enough food and roosting sites.

