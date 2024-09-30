Bride’s family goes wild as she makes dramatic wedding entrance

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A bride’s family cheered and clapped as she rode into her wedding on horseback, soundtracked by a cover of country-pop singer Shania Twain’s ballad “You’re Still the One”.

In the moving clip, shared to social media platform TikTok, the woman can be seen on the horse cantering down a river bank, with her white veil flowing behind her.

She then slows the horse to a walk as she reaches the ceremony, as a photographer approaches her to take some wedding shots.

The TikTok, shared by user sarahwitha_z, is captioned: “The most dreamiest wedding entrance” and has already received over 400,000 likes since it was shared five days ago.

Viewers applauded the bride in the comments section, with one writing: “I’ve got tears in my eyes, so wonderful.”

Another wrote: “I’m begging crying and screaming to see the photos PLEASE.”

“Every horse girl’s dream,” another said.

Brides on horseback are a popular theme on TikTok, with a number of clips showing women making their dramatic entrance in full wedding gowns.

Last month, another bride received a less positive reaction when she revealed the long list of wedding rules she and her groom had inflicted on their guests.

In the viral video, which at the time of writing had received more than 3.5 million views and 228,000 likes, event planner Ivy Miller (@ivy.eventideas) listed five things that a couple she worked with banned on their special day.

Many commenters called the list of rules “draconian” and declared they’d “rather stay home” than go to a wedding with so many banned activities.

Miller revealed that the couple did not allow their wedding DJ to take song requests from any guests: “Just go to the club if you want your songs played,” the couple allegedly suggested.

The event planner also said the bride and groom didn’t want guests to ask for their photographer to take pictures of them. “I did not pay 10,000s of dollars for random portraits,” the post read.

Instead, guests were told to join a shared photo album on a group app where they could crowd source photos from the day.

Additionally, the couple did not permit any guests to bring a plus one. “I’m not stressing and paying for strangers I’ve never met,” the post stated.