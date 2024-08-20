Support truly

A mother has been criticized after her son “ruined” the bride’s cake at a wedding.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” a woman asked if she was in the wrong for not apologizing to her best friend, who screamed at her and her child at her wedding. The woman then explained what happened, noting that she, her husband, and her four-year-old son attended her friend’s wedding.

She shared some context about her friendship with the bride, noting that her friend was initially unsure if she wanted a child-free wedding are not. While her friend’s sisters also have children, the bride still “wanted to be able to let loose and enjoy her wedding without worrying about any kids messing things up.” However, after talking to her friend and siblings about it, the bride and groom ultimately decided to invite children to the wedding.

According to the Reddit user, the wedding ceremony itself went quite well, as she had her husband and best friend’s nieces sitting with her. “I brought quiet activities to keep them entertained and everybody behaved. I even cried because of how lovely it was,” she wrote.

She explained that after the newlyweds’ first dance during the reception, guests were welcomed to the dance floor before the cake was cut. At that point, her son was having fun with the other children there.

“The kids were running around and playing with each other and it was a fairly secure space and I knew almost everybody there, so I felt comfortable with my son playing with the other kids while my husband and I had fun dancing,” the Reddit user added.

However, when it was time to cut the cake, the woman and her husband “were a little slow getting there,” so there was “a crowd blocking [their] view.” From there, they heard the bride scream at her friend’s four-year-old son, who had interrupted the cutting ceremony, prompting an argument between the two friends.

“My husband and I push forward to see what’s wrong. I see my son with frosting around his mouth and on his fingers,” she wrote. “The cake had a small chunk taken out of it. I try to apologize but my best friend turns around and yells, ‘This is YOUR FAULT. Your son RUINED my cake. He’s only here because YOU told me it would be worth it to include the kids!’ I yelled back, telling her that it was just an accident and the rest of the cake was still edible.”

Although the woman told her friend that she was yelling at her nephew, the bride responded by saying the Reddit user was “no friend of [hers] and [the four-year-old] wasn’t [her] nephew.” The woman was then told to leave, or else the bride would call security. The family of three then exited the event.

The mother shared that, after the wedding, the bride’s sister reached out to her and “apologized” for the newlywed’s reaction to the four-year-old boy eating the cake. However, the Reddit user was still encouraged to apologize, which she did not want to do.

“I think sorries are out the window now after her outburst. I told her sister so and said I expected an apology first before I’d say anything to her,” she concluded. “Not only did she blow up at me in front of everyone, but at my son. I’m humiliated but even more angry on his behalf.”

The Reddit post has quickly gone viral, with more than 5,500 upvotes. In the comments, multiple people slammed the mother, claiming she should have been watching her son at the wedding – specifically before he took a bite of the cake – and that she should apologize to the bride.

“Your child is very young and in need of supervision. It doesn’t matter how secure the location is, there are a lot of things that are NOT secure (like cake, glasses, etc) in the venue,” one wrote. “Not only should you apologize, you should have apologized right then and there instead of reacting with ‘The rest of the cake is still edible’... and ‘It was an accident.’ It wasn’t an accident. Your kid is young so it wasn’t malicious but it certainly wasn’t an accident.”

“Your son taking a big bite out of the wedding cake wasn’t an accident. He did it because he wanted some cake and didn’t want to wait,” another wrote. “He’s four, but you could have told him not to touch the cake. This would have been avoided if you’d been supervising him properly. You do need to apologize to your friend for being neglectful to the point where your son ruined the wedding cake. Parents like you who let their kids run rampant, then don’t take real responsibility are the reason so many people don’t want kids at events like this.”

“She allowed kids based on your assurance that having kids at the wedding would be okay. It’s most especially egregious when the one person who said kids deserved to be included is the one whose kid f***ed over her wedding celebration. It is a big deal,” a third wrote. “It is a once in a lifetime event. You’re an a**hole for not watching your kids after blabbering about how they should have kids at the wedding. And doubly so for not apologizing.”