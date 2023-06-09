Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother and her daughters have gone viral after wearing their wedding dresses to dinner at a restaurant.

Influencer Alexis Houston received nearly half a million likes on Instagram when she shared a video of her mother, her sisters, and her sister-in-laws heading to dinner in their wedding gowns. “My five sisters, mom and I wore our wedding dresses for our monthly dinner and dessert,” she wrote over the viral clip, which showed the women outside the restaurant in Texas, each in their floor-length white gowns.

The family outing included their mother, Terri Bonin, and her four daughters: Madeleine, 28, Alexis, 25, Annalise, 23, and Kate, 18. Her daughters-in-law, Hannah Joy, 26, and Sydnie, 25, also joined in on the fun.

“We decided that the most expensive dresses we owned deserved to be worn and enjoyed for more than just one day in our lives,” Houston captioned the video. “We’ve decided to make this a yearly tradition.”

However, it seems that trying to fit into years-old wedding dresses wasn’t an easy feat. “We met together before the dinner to tape each other into our dresses,” Houston revealed, before adding that her mother borrowed her daughter-in-law’s prom dress and her 18-year-old sister thrifted hers.

After their dinner, the women filmed themselves twirling outside in their wedding gowns. “100/10 recommend doing this! Absolutely SO fun!!” she wrote.

In her caption, Houston revealed how fellow patrons at the restaurant reacted to all the women arriving for dinner in their wedding dresses. “I’ve been asked what the response was from the people around us,” she added. “Well, we were recorded on phones, complimented, asked what the occasion was and asked to be taken photos with. Can’t say we didn’t enjoy the attention.”

Since it was posted on 19 May, Alexis Houston’s video has been flooded with comments from people praising the women for their bold yearly tradition.

“Yearly tradition???? What if one of you doesn’t fit in the dress anymore?” asked one user to which Houston jokingly replied: “More duct tape.”

“I wear mine every year on our anniversary,” said someone else. “It’s too expensive of a dress to not wear it!”

“This is so amazing!!!” a third user wrote.

In an interview with Today host Hoda Kotb, the women revealed that they plan on making their wedding dress night out a “monthly” tradition, rather than once a year.

The Independent has contacted Houston for comment.