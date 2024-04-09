Bride and groom invite ‘B-list’ guests to watch wedding video over Zoom

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wedding guests have questioned whether it’s “tacky” to require specific attendees to view the wedding through a Zoom call.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit, one person shared that a former close friend was getting married in a different state and made the decision to have a small wedding. The concept initially didn’t bother them, assuming they would not be invited to the wedding until they received an invitation.

However, the poster explained that a group of people - including themselves - were invited to watch a recording of the ceremony with the bride and groom on Zoom one week after the ceremony happened.

“In my mind, this is so tacky,” they explained in the post. “Who wants to attend a Zoom session and watch a ceremony that already happened with the rest of the B squad and not even get rewarded with a party after? I like her but imo [in my opinion], if you want a small wedding, that’s what you get.”

The Reddit post’s title suggested that the wedding guests were split into “A-listers” and “B-listers,” as if one group wasn’t important enough to be invited in person.

After posting, many people took to the comments to call the Zoom option a “gift grab,” while others questioned why there was such a delay between the ceremony date and the Zoom date.

“I thought it’d be a livestream but no,” one comment began. “It’s like a week later with the bride and groom on the zoom looking at everyone’s reactions as you watch (God forbid you look bored probably).”

“Is this a thing now?” another commenter asked. “This is crazy. They had their day and they picked the people they wanted to be a part of it. It is the equivalent of friends going on vacation and making you look at hundreds of their pictures when they get back.”

“If I had to guess, I would say this is going to turn into a cash grab and they will casually send their registry and probably a cash app when you can send money to their house fund. Just tell them you wish them the best but won’t be available for their Zoom wedding video.”

“They want gifts - period. It’s a tacky gift grab. Delete the email and downgrade them to acquaintance,” a third commenter pointed out.

This isn’t the first time someone has turned to Reddit to discuss an aspect of a friend’s wedding they didn’t like. In another Reddit post shared to the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit, one woman explained that she had some thoughts about her fiancé’s childhood friend’s wedding registry. She believed the pal, who she calls Josh, was asking too much from his guests, on top of his destination wedding taking place in Italy.

“He had told me they don’t want gifts because they already have house things and they just want cash, so I told him to just set up a honeymoon fund and put it on the website,” she wrote, noting that she offered to help set up the wedding website. “I did not know he was going to ask for that much or itemise it like that.”

In terms of what was listed on the registry, there were two $5,000 “contribute what you wish” honeymoon funds, four $1,000 honeymoon resort funds, a $3,000 flight fund, five $200 Delta Airlines gift cards and 10 $100 Delta Airlines gift cards listed twice, 10 $200 Hotels.com gift cards, $3,000 for two months of home expenses, $25 Zola gift cards, and five $500 contributions to legal fees.

The woman pointed out that when her fiancé’s parents received their invitation, it also contained a QR code link to Josh’s Venmo.