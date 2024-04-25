Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding officiant joked about how the pair’s divorce was inconvenient for her.

The Golden Bachelor star and the finalist were married by Susan Noles, 67, another contestant on the 2023 series, in January of this year. However, on 12 April, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, announced they were breaking up after only three months of marriage.

Apparently, their separation, while it may be the best thing for them, has negatively impacted Noles in an unexpected way.

“They ruined my marriage thing. I mean, I had no divorces. My record was per,” the reality star told Us Weekly on 24 April at the QVC Women’s Summit.

The outlet then asked if Noles was surprised to hear Turner and Nist were no longer pursuing their relationship. To that, the candid woman silently pretended to zip her lips.

Since the first-ever Golden Bachelor couple made their sudden announcement, the two have received mixed messages from fans of the show, a spin-off from The Bachelor starring senior citizens.

On why they decided to part ways, Turner told GMA: “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Additionally, Nist noted how searching for where they would buy a house and settle down played a role in their eventual split.

Yet, whatever reasons they had, people weren’t too pleased. Bachelor Nation favourite Tyler Cameron weighed in, calling Turner and Nist “two stubborn old people” who put “a stain on love,” according to Page Six.

“This has been nothing but a big waste of time. Only 3 months??” a frustrated fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: “I’ve had parties that lasted longer than 3 months.”

Considering the recent criticism, Turner’s daughter, Angie, took to Instagram to defend her dad and Theresa.

“It’s no surprise the news of my dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions,” she wrote in a 24 April post. “I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!”

She continued: “What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with. My dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else.

“I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings.”

Turner and Nist luckily had a prenup put together and encouraged other couples getting married to get one as a precaution.