Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TikTok viewers have offered one woman free photography sessions after her expensive wedding photos turned out to be a disappointment.

On 10 May, Brooke (@anotherbabblingbrooke) posted a video, which has now attracted over 2.5m views, to expose “the worst first dance wedding photos” from her big day. The woman explained that she was “floored” when she got her $3,000 photographs back because they were out of focus, and the other photographers were caught in them too.

“They’re just bad, all the way around bad,” Brooke admitted. She said she contacted the photographer to see if they could be fixed, and they couldn’t be. “All it really did was piss her off. Still haven’t really gotten my stuff that I’ve been owed,” she continued.

To convince her followers of the poor quality, Brooke displayed the three images that she received of her first dance. The photos were not only blurry, but Brooke was seen making an odd face in all of them. According to Brooke, her husband and mother-in-law have since tried to contact the wedding photographer multiple times, but she’s not picked up. The photographer reportedly told Brooke she was only allowed to communicate with her via email.

“I just don’t even know what to do at this point,” she cried. “Any help would be welcomed. Please send help, don’t scroll. I beg you. Please if there is a God, let this end up on lawyer Tok.”

Over 6,400 commenters flooded Brooke’s video, with many admitting how bad her photos were.

“When I say my mouth dropped!!! Those are terrible!! Girl... I’m so awfully sorry! I’d sue,” one viewer noted, while another wrote: “I’m sorry, girl. In my experience, ghosting you means she has nothing else to give you. She’s not hiding the good photos. They don’t exist.”

“Please tell me you signed a contract and you have a copy - that is a LOAD of money. Definitely look at consulting a lawyer,” one individual suggested.

Brooke pointed out that her wedding took place back in October. She said she emailed the photographer in April and again two days before making the video, but did not receive a response.

Other TikTok users couldn’t stand to see Brooke left with images that didn’t capture the beauty of her day with her husband, family, and friends, with multiple photographers offering to give her a free “wedding attire session”.

“I’m a photographer in Colorado, if you’re ever here and would like to do a wedding attire session, I’d love to do them for free. I’m so sorry this happened,” one woman proposed, while another commented: “Not sure where you’re located but I’m a wedding photographer in Ohio. If you’d like to do a session in your wedding attire it’s on the house.”

Brooke posted a follow-up video later that day to expose more of the stills she received back. One image had her head cut off, while a different photo of her next to a wine barrel was taken from a “bad angle,” which she said made her self-conscious.

After seeing multiple examples of the final shots, viewers began questioning Brooke’s research on her photographer. She posted a separate video addressing these concerns, confessing she met the woman at a wedding fair and got “glowing recommendations” from friends who had used her. Still, some TikTokers couldn’t believe the woman was a professional.

“Always ask to see at least two complete galleries of past weddings. That should be a more honest representation of their work,” one individual added.

The Independent has reached out to Brooke for a comment.