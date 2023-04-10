Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A newlywed couple’s first kiss has gone viral over the groom’s amusing pre-kiss skit, during which he employed the help of his groomsmen.

Alyssa, who goes by the username @lyssmj.w on TikTok, shared a video of the sweet moment this week, in which she could be seen standing at the altar with her husband as they prepared to seal their marriage vows with a kiss.

However, after the pastor encouraged Alec, the groom, to kiss his bride, Alec instead turned towards his groomsmen, who helped him prepare for the kiss with a mint, a mirror, and a quick shave.

In the video, the groom could be seen walking up to his first groomsman, who pretended to shave his friend’s face as “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole began to play. After a quick pat on the back, the next groomsman walked up, with the man slathering on some pretend after-shave. A third groomsman then offered Alec a mint, before another member of the wedding party combed his hair.

A groomsman also made sure that Alec’s tuxedo was in perfect condition, before another groomsman held up a mirror so the groom could check his appearance.

After the groomsmen all stepped in to help the groom prepare, Alec then rushed back to his new bride’s side, with the video showing the couple then passionately embrace as husband and wife.

In the captions of the clip, Alyssa noted that she’d “had a suspicion” her husband planned to “do something fun with the guys” and that she loved “every moment of it”.

“Our guests loved it so much,” Alyssa added, with the video capturing the laughter of guests as Alec was pampered by his groomsmen.

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than 29 million times, Alyssa wrote: “Absolutely perfect.”

The sweet moment has been met with an outpouring of applause from viewers, with many praising the skit for bringing humour to the couple’s wedding.

“I love when weddings have cute moments that show the couple’s personalities like this. This was fun and cute,” one person commented.

Another said: “THIS IS SO ADORABLE,” while someone else added: “This just brought me to tears, oh my god this is so wonderful.”

Others said that the video captured the “opposite” of the “toxic vows” that recently went viral on TikTok, which prompted the bride in question to defend the “red flag” vows amid backlash.