Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman sparks debate after wearing white to her sister’s wedding

‘It seems odd to me that you wouldn’t discuss what you plan to wear with her prior to her wedding, is there a lack of closeness between you?’ commenter questioned

Brittany Miller
New York
Thursday 25 January 2024 22:18
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

Related: Toilet paper wedding dress

The debate about the appropriateness of wearing white to a wedding has been reignited after a woman revealed that she wore the bridal colour to her sister’s nuptials.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, a bride’s sister explained that she wore white to her sister’s wedding and thought it would be acceptable.

“I wore a white shirt and black pants to her wedding, like most of the men there,” she explained in her post. “The dress code for the wedding was formal and women can’t wear white but I thought it’d be okay because I wasn’t wearing a dress.”

Unfortunately, the woman said her sister did end up becoming upset with her, making the claim that attention was “stolen from her” because both of them were wearing white.

“I didn’t stand out at all. I was wearing a plain shirt and black pants. I blended in with other people. I didn’t mean to upset her though I honestly thought it would be okay,” the Reddit post concluded.

In response to the post, many people took to the comments to weigh in, with some finding flaws in both arguments.

“Nobody is going to mistake a woman in a white shirt and black pants for the bride. I think the whole ‘you wore white-how dare you’ thing is a red herring,” one comment began.

AITA for wearing white to my sisters wedding
byu/Ok-Dimension-8501 inAmItheAsshole

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in