The only branch of Wetherspoons to host weddings will close on Saturday (18 March), ending the pub group’s offering of affordable ceremonies in the capital.

The venue, located on Chancery Lane, Holborn, London, is the former home of the Union Bank.

Knight’s Templar is popular among London university students, with the pub located opposite the Maughan Library, which is part of the University of London and King’s College London.

While the pub has seen many chaotic nights of sports team social events, it has frequently been the central London venue for couples on their wedding day.

Wedding parties are rarely affordable in the capital, but the pub had been offering a more cost-effective package, which included food for 100 guests, three bottles of house wine per table, a wedding planner, flowers, table decorations, and a live DJ, reportedly priced at £5,000.

Meanwhile, the average cost of a wedding in the UK today is estimated to be more than £20,000.

A spokeswoman for Wetherspoon’s told The Evening Standard that the venue has been popular among couples and was regularly booked up at weekends.

The building dates is split across two floors with a grand balcony on a mezzanine overlooking the floor below.

(Wetherspoons)

J D Wetherspoon operated 852 pubs in the UK and Ireland in 2022, but many locations are facing closure. It was announced earlier this year that the chain will close 34 of its branches in 2023.

Knight’s Templar was the only venue licensed to hold ceremonies, though other Wetherspoons locations are said to be available for receptions and parties.