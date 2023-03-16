Brian Cox says Meghan Markle ‘knew what she was getting into’ when she married Harry

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brian Cox has claimed that Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she married into the royal family, and reiterated his call for the monarchy to be abolished.

The actor, 76, who stars as media mogul Logan Roy in HBO’s hit drama Succession, apparently criticised the Duchess of Sussex for entering the family with the assumption that she and Harry could “cut themselves off” from the Firm.

“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he reportedly told Haute Living New York.

“I mean, she knew what she was getting into,” he added.

The actor, who has previously expressed his support for the abolition of the monarch, said that he thought Meghan had an “ambition” when she married Harry, reports MailOnline.

“In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy. It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

He continued by reaffirming his belief that, while royalists would say the system is a “tradition,” his thoughts are: “F**k it, move on.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of the Sussexes and Cox for comment.

Brian Cox plays the media mogul Logan Roy in HBO’s ‘Succession’ (HBO)

In 2020, Cox told ES Magazine that the British royal family should be abolished after the Queen’s death to rid its “feudal hold on our culture”.

Speaking two years before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he said: “I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible.

“But when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so.

“We won’t end this feudal hold on our culture and system until then.”

The new series of Succession will air in the UK on 24 March.