Feeling your best is something that should – and absolutely can – be enjoyed all year round. Sometimes this involves calling in the support of supplements in addition to having a varied and balanced diet.

Knowing where to start with vitamins and supplements isn’t always easy, though, and taking a one size fits all approach is far from ideal because our unique bodies, health and lifestyles mean our needs can vary. Worry not because Boots can help with their vitamin quiz. Answer the questions using the smart interactive web-based tool, and you’ll receive vitamin and supplement recommendations to support your goals and wellbeing.

Boots offer a wide range of vitamins and supplements to help you stay feeling well. Here are five of our favourite products which contain the right vitamins for supporting immunity, energy and focus.

Vitamin D: The sunshine supplement for immune system support

The government recommends everyone (including pregnant and breastfeeding women) should consider taking a daily supplement containing 10µg of vitamin D during the autumn and winter. Adults and children over 4 should take a daily supplement containing 10µg of vitamin D throughout the year if they are not often outdoors, are in an institution like a care home or usually wear clothes that cover up most of their skin when outdoors. Vitamin D is known to support bone and muscle health and could help to maintain our immune defences.

This is where Boots Vitamin D comes in. Each tablet provides 10µg which is 200 per cent of the Nutrient Reference Value (5µg) and a pack contains 90 tablets, a three-month supply.

Prefer to chew your vitamins rather than swallow a capsule? Go for Boots Vitamin D Gummies instead. These blackcurrant flavour supplements provide 25µg which is 500 per cent of the Nutrient Reference Value and come as a pack of 30.

New to Boots is Professor Green’s wellness brand, Aguulp. Among the products is Aguulp For Brain, a liquid supplement in a handy, once a day sachet. Each sachet has 100 per cent of the Nutrient Reference Value for zinc (10mg) to support normal cognitive function and it contains vitamin B12 and magnesium.

Iron and Vitamin B12: Support energy levels

If there may be at risk that iron is lacking in your diet, it can manifest as tiredness, low energy levels, pale skin and shortness of breath- but iron can help maintain energy levels.

Each one-a-day Boots Iron tablet provides 100% of the daily recommendation for women (Nutrient Reference Value is 14mg)– and there are 60 tablets in a pack.

Vitamin B12 is only found in animal products and B12 fortified foods such as cereals, plant-based milk and nutritional yeast and so vegans and strict vegetarians may be at risk of low levels. Supplementing could help maintain healthy levels of this important vitamin and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Boots Vitamin B12 supplement is a one-a-day tablet and contains 10μg of the vitamin and 400% of the Nutrient Reference Value (2.5µg).

