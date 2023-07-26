Whitney Port says she’s prioritising health after husband’s concerns she’s ‘too thin’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Hills star Whitney Port is putting her body first and focusing on her health after her husband, Tim Rosenman, accused her of being “too thin.”

Port took to her Instagram Story on 24 July to acknowledge the recent influx of fans commenting on her weight, initially accusing them of “not knowing” her diet. The reality TV personality went on to reveal how her husband of eight years brought up the same concerns – “as a good husband should,” she added – which made her realise the social media users were not just body trolls, but worried fans.

The Instagram Story – which featured both Port and her five-year-old son, Sonny – read: “It’s not just something strangers are spewing.”

Rosenman reportedly spoke to Port about her weight because he had been worried about her for some time. “I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about,” the mother wrote on her story, before admitting she was more of an “eat to live” person rather than “live to eat.”

“But after stepping on the scale it hit me. It’s not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though,” she continued. “My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

While Port’s long-time partner may have just relayed his concerns to her, the fashion designer has been getting baraded by her Instagram followers for some time.

Her Instagram post on 20 July featured a slideshow of Port lounging on an East Hampton beach in a printed bikini. Fans immediately rushed to the comments section, drawing attention to her physique. “I hope she’s okay,” one person wrote. Port has since deleted all the remarks and turned the comments section off.

She didn’t erase the criticism on her 16 July post of herself in a little black dress, resulting in an extensive dialogue on how “unrecognisable” she appeared to other users. “I’m worried for your well being,” a viewer said, while another added: “Where have you gone? Please, please reach for support.”

Supportive individuals came to Port’s defense as well. “You are beautiful in every season. I hope you truly believe that. Sending you so much love,” one woman noted.

According to the Daily Mail, the MTV regular detailed her diet back in 2010 when she interviewed with OK! Magazine in Australia. “For all of us who are on TV, it’s natural to be like, ‘I have to stare at myself all the time, I want to look the best I can,” she said, referring to an earlier comment she made about only consuming 1,000 calories a day to keep her frame camera ready.

“I’ve monitored what I’ve put in my mouth. Eating 1,000 calories a day is as bad as its ever gotten, which isn’t healthy,” Port added.

In a 2018 interview with She Knows, Port admitted to restricting what she ate, rather than how much. Pasta was a dish she had never allowed herself to try at the time, but eventually had a taste during a trip to Italy.