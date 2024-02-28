Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One woman was prepared to make sure that she remained financially stable, whether she stayed married to her husband or not.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, a stay-at-home wife explained how she went about saving money without her husband knowing.

“When I got married, my mother came to me privately and talked about setting aside money as a rainy day/escape fund if worst came to worst,” her post read. “My husband has never showed any signs of being dangerous and rarely even gets upset, but the way my mother talked about it, it seemed like a no-brainer to have.”

She and her husband agreed that she would be a stay-at-home wife while he worked and made a “mid six figures” salary. At one point, he was injured on the job and the couple lost all of their life savings, so she took a part time job to earn extra money. However, he made her quit after he insisted that it was his role to “provide”.

“He currently is working two full-time jobs and Ubers on his off days to keep us afloat,” the post continued.

“I do all of the expense managing and have continued to put money into my ‘escape account’ although I significantly decreased from $750 a month to just $200 a month. My husband came home exhausted one night and asked about downsizing because the stress of work was going to kill him. I told him downsizing would not be an option as I had spent years making our house a home, and offered to go back to work.”

He then went through all of their finances to see where the couple could cut back on expenses, and noticed his wife’s multiple withdrawals over the years were going into her escape account. She then revealed the account to her husband, resulting in him “sobbing.”