Wife praised for ignoring husband’s flight anxiety on their honeymoon

A wife has revealed why she chose to ignore her husband’s flight anxiety en route to their honeymoon, and internet critics think her actions were justified.

Unsure of whether she was in the wrong, the 33-year-old woman took to Reddit’s popular confession forum, Am I The A**hole, to ask anonymous users their opinions.

In the post, she explained that she and her new husband travelled on a three-hour plane ride to Mexico for their honeymoon. The original poster was a seasoned flyer, having to travel all the time for her job and accumulating a lot of miles doing so. However, her husband, 30, isn’t too fond of flying.

“Though he has gotten better and tends to just hold my hand and close his eyes during take-off and landing (mostly okay when in the air),” the Redditor explained.

Originally, the woman had booked their flights and requested that her points be used to upgrade them to business class if possible. According to her, she made it clear that she only wanted the upgrade if it could accommodate herself and her husband.

“Then comes the day of our flight. I was so excited for this trip, I checked us in online, all is going well, and then when we go to board the person scanning out boarding passes stops us,” the Reddit user explained. “She says it seems that my husband was upgraded to business class, but ONLY him and asks if that is okay.”

The Redditor said, to her surprise, her husband accepted the upgrade after she said she wanted to turn it down.

She admitted: “I look at him in complete shock and he tells me that I fly all the time and have been in business class before, but he hasn’t. So he deserves a chance to experience it. I see we are holding up the line, so I feel like I just need to agree and get on the plane.”

The woman’s frustration and anger boiled up, sitting next to an “old woman” with a baby on her lap while her husband happily took his comfortable seat in business class. She said she also couldn’t help but think that he was sitting there because of her flying points.

To make matters worse, within 10 minutes, her husband got flight anxiety.

“He starts to text me saying he feels anxiety over flying. I ignore the texts and stop looking at my phone,” she noted. “Within maybe an hour after we are in the air, he comes to the back of the plane to find me, offers me half of his business class breakfast and asks me why I was ignoring him - that he was scared and needed me to tell him it’d be okay since I am such an experienced flyer.”

“I told him maybe he should have thought about that before leaving me alone before our honeymoon even really began,” she continued. “He gets angry, tells me that this may be the only time he gets to fly business class and he was giving me half his breakfast to make up for it so I could at least be supportive of his genuine fear.”

The woman said that, at this point, all she did was roll her eyes. After the flight, she tried to move on and enjoy their trip, but her husband made her feel guilty for not comforting him through text before takeoff.

Readers were appalled by the husband’s immediate decision to sit in business class away from his new wife. Most fellow Reddit users thought he had made his bed when he did that and didn’t have any right to complain that his wife didn’t support him.

“Your husband made a really questionable decision and he was essentially having to live with the consequence of the decision,” one person argued. “He jumped at the chance to sit - alone - in biz class and I guess it didn’t occur to him how evidently very reliant he is on you during flying.”

Another agreed: “This is exactly what gave me such ick about this guy. He’s whining his way out of his selfish move.”

“It was selfish and childish of your husband to take the business class seat when you made it clear you wanted to sit together, it’s your honeymoon after all,” a third added.

One experienced individual said: “This is hilarious, because this exact same thing happened to my husband and I on our honeymoon. We argued about who should take it (both insisting the OTHER person should take it) and then eventually decided on trading seats halfway through the flight.”

“He thinks flying business class is more important than spending time with you at the start of your honeymoon. His priorities aren’t straight,” a blunt Redditor remarked.