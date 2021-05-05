Will Smith has announced he will be documenting his efforts to get in the “best shape of [his] life” after revealing his post-pandemic body.

This week, the Hitch star earned praise when he shared a photo of himself wearing just boxers, an unzipped jacket and slippers to Instagram, where he revealed that he is “in the worst shape” of his life.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” the 52-year-old captioned the photo.

The honest post prompted praise from Smith’s more than 53.1m Instagram followers, with many applauding him for the transparency.

“That’s the funniest, realest thing I’ve ever seen. Way to change the façade of Instagram,” one fan wrote, while another said: “But you’re happy and living life and that’s all that matters.”

The post was also met with celebrity responses, including one from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wrote: “Will, you poor baby, I’m crying for you, even though you’re still in better shape than 90 per cent of America. Keep pumping!”

While many were quick to praise Smith, he revealed on Tuesday that he would be embarking on a fitness journey - while acknowledging that he is proud of his body either way.

Sharing a brief clip of himself posing while dressed only in boxers, Smith said: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing through the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better.”

Smith then promised himself that there would be no more “midnight muffins,” before continuing: “Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!” and announcing that he would be teaming up with YouTube on the endeavour.

According to CNN, the new series, which is tentatively called: “Best Shape of My Life,” will see the actor “rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way” and will feature guests including “athletes, scientists and experts”.

Following the announcement, most of Smith’s fans offered their support, while celebrity DJ Diplo joked: “This is staged… you’re gonna have abs in like three days.”