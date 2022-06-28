<p>Wimbledon’s Royal Box</p>

Wimbledon’s Royal Box

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is in the royal box at Wimbledon today?

Figures from the local community, academia and business are represented in today’s Royal Box

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 28 June 2022 15:39
Comments

Bear Grylls, the Polish ambassador to the UK, Piotr Wilczek, and CEO of the UK Health Security Agency Dame Jennifer Harries are just some of the guests in the Royal Box on the second day of the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Wimbledon organisers handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.

In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court, an opportunity to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She said: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

Recommended

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

Who is in the Royal Box?

Other attendees include figures from the worlds of academia, sports, business and the local community.

These include Caroline Cooper-Marbiah, the Labour Councillor for Colliers Wood in London, Councillor Joan Henry, the mayor of the London borough of Merton, and the Reverend Mandy Hodgson of St Mary’s Church, Wimbledon.

Sanjay Lobo, the CEO of Be On Hand, a platform to connect volunteers with older people seeking help, who was awarded an MBE in March for services to older people, is also in attendance.

Alison Oliver, the chief executive of Youth Sport Trust, is also a guest.

The Rt Hon Professor Lord Kakkar, Professor of Surgery at University College, the Rt Hon Lord Deighton, chairman of the Economist Group, and Sergio Oslé Varona, the president of the telecommunications giant Movistar, are also present.

Other guests inside Tuesday’s Royal Box include:

Syed Ahmed: Chair of Community Energy London

Reg Bamford: Croquet world champion

Diana Ifill: CEO Sustainable Merton

Recommended

Julie Jackson: Managing director of Jackson Nugent Vintners

Professor Dame Sarah Springman: Former GB rower and triathlete, civil engineer and academic

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in