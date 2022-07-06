David Beckham among guests in Royal Box at Wimbledon today

David Beckham has made his first appearance at this year’s Wimbledon today (6 July).

Sitting alongside his mother Sandra, he is one of several famous faces sitting in the Royal Box.

Today’s quarter final matches include games with Rafael Nadal and Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.

In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to spend the day at No 1 Court, an opportunity to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She said: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

Who else is in the Royal Box today?

Peter Phillips and girlfriend Lindsay Wallace in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on 6 July (AP)

After their appearance yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were absent from the Royal Box today, and were replaced by William’s cousin Peter Phillips. Phillips was accompanied by his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.

They were joined by the Prince of Wales’s principal private secretary Clive Alderton, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Gemma Chan.

Daily Telegraph editor Chris Evans also took a seat in the box, along with broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, and four-time men’s singles champion Rod Laver.

Other famous faces who have been guests in the box earlier this year include Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, and Tom Daley.