Smiling Sir Keir Starmer among guests in Royal Box at Wimbledon today

Sir Keir Starmer and former leader of the Conservative party, William Hague, are just some of the public figures in today’s Royal Box at Wimbledon.

On one of the most turbulent days in UK political history, which saw prime minister Boris Johnson resign following the resignation of almost 60 MPs, the two political leaders looked relaxed in the sunshine and watched the events unfold on day 11 of the tennis championship.

Starmer arrived at the SW19 grounds after midday on Thursday to watch matches on Centre Court.

He was seen kissing his wife Victoria ahead of the ladies semi-final match between Tunisian player Ons Jabeur and Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Last month, the AELTC announced that it had given 100 daily Centre and No.1 court tickets to teachers, theatre workers and inspirational individuals in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC said the pandemic prompted “extraordinary acts” from people across the country.

“On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, I would like to say thank you. We want Wimbledon to be for everyone, and we hope that this small gesture adds to the community spirit this year,” he said.

Who is in the Royal Box today?

Guests in today’s Royal Box at Wimbledon include Baroness Floella Benjamin, Dame Maureen Lipman, Denise Lewis and Judy Murray (PA)

Other guests in today’s Royal Box include actor and comedian, Dame Maureen Lipman, actor Nigel Havers, and actor, TV presenter and author Baroness Floella Benjamin.

Figures from the sporting world in today’s Royal Box include Denise Lewis, sports presenter, former track and field athlete and Olympic gold-medal winner, and Dame Katherine Grainger, former rower and Olympic gold-medal winner.

From the tennis community, Judy Murray, tennis coach and mother to professional tennis players Jamie and Sir Andy Murray, Australian former world number one, Margaret Court, and Jeremy Bates, 1987 mixed doubles champion, are also present.

Emma Freud, broadcaster and columnist, and broadcaster, presenter and the founder of Childline, Dame Esther Rantzen, are also in the box.