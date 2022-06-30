Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Dame Mary Berry, Dame Darcey Bussell and Ciara are among those sitting in the Royal Box on the fourth day of the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Wimbledon organisers handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.

In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court, an opportunity to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She said: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

Who is in the Royal Box?

Dame Darcey Bussell in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Thursday 30 June 2022 (PA)

Mursal Hedayat, CEO of Chatterbox - a social enterprise that works with refugees and other marginalised communities - also joined the stars of stage and screen, along with Shalini Khemka, the founder and CEO of E2E, which has connected and supported over 23,000 entrepreneurs.

David Peppiatt, the director of humanitarian assistance at the British Red Cross, was joined by Amy Pickerell, the creative director of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize initiative.

Elsewhere, Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, and meteorologist and climate scientist, Dame Julia Slingo, represented the field of science.

From the sporting community, men’s doubles champion Fred Stolle, Roger Taylor, former Wimbledon singles semi-finalist, Marshall Thomas, the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) wheelchair tennis journalist and researcher, and Craig Tiley, the CEO and tournament director of the Australian Open, were also in the box.