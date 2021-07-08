Princess Beatrice, Billie Jean King and a host of NHS staff are just some of the guests in Thursday’s Royal Box for the Wimbledon women’s semi-final matches.

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Last month, the AELTC announced that it had given 100 daily Centre and No.1 court tickets to teachers, theatre workers and inspirational individuals in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC said the pandemic prompted “extraordinary acts” from people across the country.

“On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, I would like to say thank you. We want Wimbledon to be for everyone, and we hope that this small gesture adds to the community spirit this year,” he said.

Who is in the royal box?

The most well-known guests in the box on Thursday include American tennis legend Billie Jean King and Princess Beatrice.

Other guests include Michael Adamson, CEO of the British Red Cross, and his wife, Lorna.

Adamson, who has dedicated 40 years of his career to humanitarian causes, was awarded a CBE in June for services.

As chair of the Voluntary Community Sector Emergencies Partnership, a collective of 230 local and national organisations supporting those most in need in an emergency, he worked in partnership with the government throughout the pandemic to support vulnerable people, including those who are homeless or in the asylum system.

Aquiline Chivinge, a senior nurse research leader who was awarded an MBE in December 2020 for her services to patients from ethnic minority backgrounds, is also present with her husband Dr Patrick Chivinge.

Other guests in Thursday’s Royal Box include:

Ilana Kloss: Former world number one doubles tennis player and partner of Billie Jean King

Ellie Orton: Chief Executive NHS Charities Together

Ndidi Okezie: CEO UK Youth

Tricia Pease: Associate Chief Nurse, Royal Berkshire NHS Trust

Alex Bonsu: Waitrose supermarket assistant and recipient of a BEM for services to the community during the pandemic

Miss Sarah Clarke: Lady Usher of the Black Rod

Lord and Lady Fowler: Former Speaker of the House of Commons

Lord and Lady Hague: Former Leader of the Conservative Party

Mrs Sam Galsworthy and Mr Fairfax Hall: Co-founders of Sipsmith