Win their heart with a playful gift from Jellycat’s Valentine’s range

Surprise someone with a cuddly gift that’s adorable and luxurious this Valentine’s Day. Designed in London with a passion for original and innovative creations, Jellycat has been making delightful plush companions since 1999. Known for their cute characters and trademark luxuriant materials, Jellycat toys are more than just something to cuddle.

Whether it’s a personalised plush for that extra touch of thoughtfulness or a whimsical Loveable that perfectly embodies your affection, Jellycat offers an unparalleled selection of playful gifts to make your special someone feel extra loved this Valentine’s Day.

Ways to say ‘I love you’

(Jellycat)

Finding a way to express your feelings can feel a little daunting. Explore our Jellycat picks focused on traditional symbols of love, hearts, and the colour red, and you just might find the perfect way to make an ‘I love you’ statement.

Shop Valentine’s Gifts

Bashful Red Love Heart Bunny

(Jellycat)

This Valentine’s Day, ignite the spark between you and your special someone in the most adorable way possible – with Bashful Red Love Heart Bunny. Soft-as-a-cloud cream fur and endearing flopsy ears combine to make a charming token of affection that’s hard to resist.

This cute, cuddly bunny is the perfect companion as you embark on late-night movie marathons or lazy Sunday breakfasts in bed.

See More Like Bashful Bunny

Amuseable Red Heart

(Jellycat)

With bright, shiny eyes and waving chocolate cord arms, this sweetheart is ever-ready to share their affection. The perfect choice for something squeezably soft.

Shop Amuseables

Loulou Love Bug

(Jellycat)

For those who love to express their feelings with an adorable twist, meet Loulou Love Bug. Bursting with romance, Loulou, in all her scarlet glory, flaunts sparkly legs and feelers, plus heart-shaped wings. Her smiley face and polka-dot fur show that love can be playful as well as heartfelt.

Shop Loulou Love Bug

Something unexpected

(Jellycat)

Looking to dazzle them with something surprising this Valentine’s Day? We have a few alternatives for those looking outside the heart-shaped box.

Shop Jellycat bestsellers

Love Me Lobster

(Jellycat)

A fresh catch from the sea of affection, the quirky Love Me Lobster is as unconventional as he is delightful. With suedey heart claws, a matching tail in plum-purple fur, and eyes that really do say “Hug me!”, your chosen recipient will adore this little guy’s vibrant character.

Shop Love Me Lobster

Amuseable Love Locks

(Jellycat)

Whether you’re buying for your partner or your best friend, these whimsical Amuseable Love Locks could be the key to their heart. Soft gold and silver locks adorned with embroidered details are the ultimate symbol of togetherness in a huggable plush toy.

Shop Amuseable Love Locks

Aimee Sheep

(Jellycat)

Laden with flair and chic appeal, Aimee Sheep is no ordinary soft toy. With a super-soft fleece-do and heart-shaped design that radiates charm, she’s a huggable expression of your love story. Picture snuggling on a cosy evening with Aimee as your fluffy third wheel. Cute, right?

Shop Aimee Sheep

Amuseable Tulip Pot

(Jellycat)

When flowers just won’t do, surprise your loved one this Valentine’s Day with the adorable Amuseable Tulip Pot. A colourful and cheery addition to any space, these hot-pink and cherry-red tulips bloom year-round, just like your love (and there’s no watering necessary, either).

Gifting this plush companion symbolises the growth and nurturing of your relationship, an everlasting reminder of your affection.

Shop Amuseable Tulip Pot

Personalised gifts

Want something that will outlast any bouquet or box of chocolates? Jellycat have you covered with their personalised gift range. Add your special person’s name, choose a thread colour and a font, and show them how you feel with an unforgettable gift this Valentine’s Day.

Shop personalised gifts

Bashful Beige Bunny with Personalised Red Jumper

(Jellycat)

With its scrummy-soft Jellycat fur and long, flopsy ears, this charming plush bunny turns every cuddle into a moment of affection. But the true magic lies in its cosy red jumper, personalised with your partner’s name — the perfect way to show them you’ve been thinking of them.

Shop Bashful Beige Bunny with Personalised Red Jumper

Looking for cute ways to give your Jellycat? Let your partner discover their gift at the end of a romantic treasure hunt, or simply wrap it up with a handwritten love note to make the moment extra special.

Discover more Jellycat