Winona Ryder has gushed over her relationship of more than a decade with her partner, Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

The 52-year-old actor spoke candidly about the long-term romance during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on July 11. Speaking to the publication, she pointed out how grateful she is for her partner, who she’s been dating since 2011.

“He’s so great. He really is. I’m really lucky,” she explained. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the couple often travel between their apartment in New York City, which they rent, and the home in Los Angeles that they own. Although they eventually want to move, they haven’t decided where to yet. The publication also noted that they first met in 2010 at the premiere of Ryder’s film, Black Swan.

The Beetlejuice star has previously opened up about why she was first interested in Hahn. Speaking toHarper’s Bazaar in 2022, she shared how she and her partner have “so much in common,” despite their different career paths.

“We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he’s not in this business... I really did try to keep it quiet,” she explained.

She added that Hahn knows so little about the entertainment industry that he didn’t even recognize her when they first met. “He thought I was Milla Jovovich,” Ryder said. “He told me I was great in The Fifth Element.”

Elsewhere in her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, for the publication’s August 2024 Performance Issue, she spoke candidly about her younger self and the relationships she previously had.

“In my thirties, I had two disastrous relationships that were—they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone,” she said.

The Stranger Things star then shared what she’s realized when looking back on these past relationships. “I’m like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like, ‘What the f***?’”

Although she didn’t acknowledged which relationships she was referring, Ryder was previously engaged to Johnny Depp, who she was with from 1990 to 1993. She also previously dated Matt Damon, Rilo Kiley guitarist Blake Sennett, and Helmet singer Page Hamilton.

During the Harper’s Bazaar interview, she also reflected on some of the diaries she kept throughout her thirties and explained how those writings showed that she was going through a difficult time.

“You clearly write when you’re depressed or upset. I tend to not write when I’m really happy. I was going through them and just asking myself, ‘How?’ I was clearly trying to deal with …,” she said. “It was very sad. I was clearly trying to believe the best and to give grace to myself. But I was taking care of everything but myself.”