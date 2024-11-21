Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

What do Andrew Lloyd Webber, Drake and a gaggle of roadmen have in common? Well, they all wear Canada Goose coats. At Tuesday’s farmers’ march in London, the multi-millionaire composer surprised onlookers by donning a beige number from the Toronto-originated winter coat brand – better known as the unofficial uniform worn by teenage and twentysomething bad boys. “Andrew Lloyd Webber wearing Canada Goose is sending me,” one amused person posted online.

Aside from Lloyd Webber, the rest of the protesters at the march were decked out in Barbour jackets. And while the brand’s classic wax coat is worn predominantly by rural dwellers, sporting a Barbour also screams that you come from old money and know how to pluck a pheasant. This all got me thinking: what do our coats really say about us?

Since temperatures are dropping below freezing from now until February, your coat is about to become the most important item in your wardrobe. And, whether it’s intentional or not, your outer layer is the message you’re giving out to the rest of the world. If first impressions do actually matter, those who meet you in these frosty months could make cruel judgements about you, just like the Gen Zs who judge millennials for the length of their socks. It’s dangerous territory.

So, is your jacket an indicator of how you voted in the last election? Or do you look like you’re 35 going on five because you’re wearing a duffle coat? And crucially: are you wearing a brand that might draw ridicule from the young? In order to avoid humiliation in the coming months, here’s a breakdown of what your coat really says about you.

The dryrobe

open image in gallery Dryrobes have exploded in popularity for activities like cold water swimming and paddle boarding ( YouTube/SUPboarder )

If you wear the divisive dryrobe – an ankle-length, waterproof dressing gown designed as an outdoor changing robe, with a £160 price tag – then you’ve probably already been mocked for it. Initially, the coat was made to give surfers privacy and warmth while changing outdoors. But recently, it’s been stripped of its original purpose and is worn by middle-class city dwellers on the school run. In my opinion, whatever your class, it looks like you’re wearing a tent. These coats should be left to those who are doing cold water swimming activities, not those roaming around London Fields with a matcha latte in hand.

The Barbour

open image in gallery Reform UK MP Nigel Farage at the farmers’ protest ( AFP via Getty )

For some, wearing a waxed Barbour coat is the pinnacle of posh. It’s giving: you own a sizeable amount of land, go skiing twice a year and have a sister named Flossy. Just take a look at Disney+’s bonkbuster Rivals, chronicling the escapades of the Conservative elite in Seventies Britain, and you’ll see the prominence of Barbour jackets among those who spend their weekends shooting clay pigeons. Recently, though, the Barbour’s image has been given a revamp thanks to the Danish cool girl brand Ganni, which has launched a leopard print waxed jacket with a dramatic corduroy collar, in collaboration with Barbour. Not so fusty after all.

The duffle

open image in gallery Model Alexa Chung wearing a duffle coat ( Getty )

Really, the duffle coat should be made only for cute toddlers who have genuine difficulty using those little toggles. But when it’s worn by a fully grown adult, it’s more of a Peter Pan look. It suggests the wearer never wants to grow up.

The trench

If you wear a Burberry trench coat, then you probably know the art of timeless dressing. But it also suggests you are extremely unprepared. Unless you’re wearing layers of thermals underneath, trench coats are too thin for chilly weather and should be reserved for spring.

The Canada Goose

open image in gallery Andrew Lloyd Webber shocked onlookers when he wore a Canada Goose jacket ( GB News )

Sporting the brand’s circular logo on your bicep has become synonymous with having clout among the young. But, due to the hefty price tag, Canada Goose is also worn by the wealthy. Repping the brand also suggests that you’re not afraid to make a controversial statement. For years, it sourced the fur trim on its hoods from coyotes caught in inhumane trapping clamps, and faced major backlash from animal rights protesters. Even though Canada Goose started only using reclaimed fur in 2022, the logo still raises eyebrows among animal lovers.

The oversized mannish blazer

Think of any It-Girl on Instagram, and their 2024 winter coat is likely a smart, floor-length blazer-style jacket. It has dramatic lapels and padded shoulders. As seen on Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague, these jackets make you look like the ultimate girlboss.

The parka

open image in gallery ‘Too many people are walking around with unbrushed parka hoods’ ( Getty Images )

It’s hard to picture a parka without picturing a dishevelled Liam Gallagher inside of one, hands behind his back, belting out Oasis songs and slagging off his brother. The musician has got one in green, orange, blue, and more. But Gallagher connotations aside, there’s one crucial thing that parka wearers are getting wrong – too many people are walking around with unbrushed parka hoods. I’m sorry, but when the fluffy trim starts looking like an unkempt cat with a furball problem, it’s time to get out the hairbrush.

The boho chic option

Get the incense on, because the boho chic “Afghan coat” is the attire worn by Y2k-appreciating Gen Zs. Wearing this shows that you’ve got your finger on the retro fashion pulse, or you have an addiction to buying Noughties-style clothes on Vinted. Wearing this might suggest you have a sizeable crystal collection, too.

The Arc’teryx

open image in gallery Arc’teryx - often worn by your mate’s dad who’s obsessed with hiking ( Getty )

This jacket is worn by two groups. Teenage fashionistas adopting the hyped-up “gorpcore” trend (aka only wearing outdoor clothing exclusively made for outdoor activities). Or it’s worn by your mate’s dad who’s obsessed with hiking. To the uninitiated, it might seem like you’re wearing a plain, boring waterproof jacket, but to the young and fashion-savvy, it will score you ultimate aura points.

The football manager-style puffer

I have a confession: when the weather gets really cold, I wear a sleeping bag. Well, almost. I wear an Arsène Wenger-style puffer coat that nearly touches the floor. It’s from a stylish brand, sure, but to the untrained eye, it might suggest that I’m off to training. And my walk might turn into a waddle when I zip it up, but at least I’m toasty.