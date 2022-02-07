US Olympic Snowboarding team reveals their good luck charm

The US snowboarding team is going for the gold at the 2022 BeijingWinter Olympics, and they may have a good luck charm to help them along.

Halfpipe snowboarder Maddie Mastro, 21, has been documenting her time in Beijing on TikTok, giving fans a sneak peak of the opening ceremonies, training prep, and Team USA’s new Skims loungewear. Now, Mastro has revealed a good luck charm tucked inside every US snowboarder’s jacket: a red, white, and blue rabbit’s foot.

Mastro showed off the good luck charm, which she unzipped from her pocket, in a TikTok that now has over 2 million views. However, she assured viewers that the rabbit’s foot was fake.

“I’m actually a vegan haha,” Mastro answered in the comments. “And it’s fake.”

TikTokers were jealous of Team USA’s decked out Olympic gear, and wondered how they could get their hands on Mastro’s cool jacket. “Starts training to be an Olympian in any shape or form possible, specifically for the outfits,” said @kristennunlist. “I wanna join just for the fits,” said @morgangsta.

The US snowboarding team’s jackets for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were designed by American sports brand Volcom. “Each piece features patches and trims that proudly represent the USA,” the company said in a press release, “Gold-plated zipper pulls, a lucky faux rabbit’s foot stashed in the jacket for good luck, and Volcom’s hallmark collage print adorning the uniform that pay tribute to the storied history of the legends who have made the Volcom brand what it is today.” According to the website, the lucky rabbit’s foot is made from 100 per cent polyester faux fur.