Olympians are showing off their new Skims loungewear after Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company collaborated with Team USA on a new collection for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

While Ralph Lauren is still the official outfitter of Team USA, despite calls for the designer to be replaced, Skims has become one of the newest brands to dress the Olympic and Paralympic female athletes after it was reported last year that Kardashian’s company had designed all of the loungewear for the Tokyo Olympics.

As US athletes gear up to participate in the Winter Games, which are set to begin on 4 February, many have taken to TikTok to show off the newest Skims collaboration, and try on the Team USA loungewear.

In one video posted by snowboarder Maddie Mastro, she can be seen picking up her gray Skims and Team USA-emblazoned duffle bag, before unzipping the bag to show her followers the latest collection.

According to the video, the collection includes a long white fluffy robe with Team USA written near the shoulder, as well as a simple zip-up cropped hooded jacket in the same comfortable style. The hoodie also features the American flag on the back and the Olympic rings.

In addition to the sweatshirt, the loungewear collection comes with a pair of fuzzy pants in the same shade of white, as well as another pair of tighter legging-style pants. The collaboration also includes a white Skims dress with Team USA written on the chest, and a variety of styles of undergarments, including T-shirts, underwear, and biker shorts.

“SKIMS I LOVE YOU,” Mastro captioned the try-on video, prompting a reply in the comments from the official Skims account, which wrote: “You look so great in your new Skims. Go Team USA!”

While most of the replies were positive, some viewers did note that some of the loungewear and undergarments appear sheer enough to be see-through.

“I’m confused, it all looks see-through,” one person commented, while another said: “Love it so cute but it’s a bit see-through.”

Someone else added: “I love the fuzzy stuff but the rest is see-through.”

Despite the concerns over the sheerness of the Skims items, the collection was also debuted on TikTok by other Olympians, including discus and shot put athlete Rachel Dincoff, who revealed in another video that the collection also includes loungewear in gray with white writing.

“Olympian perks,” Dincoff captioned the video, which shows her trying on the outfits. In response to the try-on, the majority of viewers shared praise for the collection, which they described as looking “so comfy”.

This is not the first look at the Skims Team USA collection, as Kardashian has been debuting the clothes on the official Skims TikTok for the past week since the capsule collection launched last week.

In one clip, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is dressed in a blue Team USA set consisting of a sports bra and biker shorts, said she’d sleep in the collection because it’s “so comfy”.

While the collection was designed for the country’s best athletes, the capsule is also available to purchase on the Skims website, where it ranges from $18 for a pair of socks to the $88 Cozy Knit Hoodie, which has already sold out.