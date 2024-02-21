Wolfgang Puck reveals the menu items for his 2024 Oscars Governors Ball

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wolfgang Puck is cooking up something special for the 30th anniversary of the famed Oscars after-party, Governors Ball.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the cooking connoisseur revealed the menu that he and his catering team plan on serving Hollywood’s elite on 10 March.

“We’re going to have some traditional dishes and also some brand-new innovation,” he told the outlet. “Can you believe this year I’m doing the Governors Ball for the 30th time? So I’ll see you all on the red carpet!”

For the 96th annual Academy Awards, Puck, 74, will combine his renowned specialties like the smoked salmon Oscars statuettes with contemporary bites, like honey butter toast topped with fennel marmalade and a plop of whipped crème fraîche.

Crafted by Puck and Eric Klein, senior vice president of culinary for Wolfgang Puck Catering, the night will feature items from three menus: passed plates and trays, small plate stations, and sweets. Each categorised cuisine includes 17-20 options, vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

Wagyu burgers with sharp cheddar and remoulade will be floating around on trays, as will vegan options like “Kung Pao Cauliflower Stuffed Coconut Charcoal Bao Bun” and “Edamame Mushroom Carrot Potstickers.”

Black truffle chicken pot pies will be passed around with “Cacio e Pepe Macaroni and Cheese”, as well as “Bougie Tots with Crème Fraîche and Caviar”. A mezze grazing table with saffron-infused rice, tortilla de patata, Cinco Jotas Iberico Jamon, and gourmet dips, and a paella bar will also satisfy vegan and non-vegan hunger.

The small plate stations will consist of three fish and chips options, a crispy rice bar, “Chinois On Main”, and an assortment of wood fired pizzas.

For dessert, A-listers can choose from 20 options that include “Yuzu and Coconut Pillow Cake”, mini chocolate Oscars coated in edible gold, homemade pistachio burma, and several mendiants - traditional French chocolate discs with fruit and nut toppings.

Puck will grace the red carpet outside The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, before his decadent feast is served.

The Austrian-American chef is celebrated for his high-end restaurant hospitality. From New York to Singapore, Puck owns a total of 20 restaurants around the world. On top of his incredible cuisine, the food fanatic also produces a line of kitchen tools, cookbooks, coffee, and appliances.