Woman claims she was turned down for job due to ‘strong Welsh accent’

A Twitter user has claimed that she was turned down for a job role due to her “strong Welsh accent”.

Ellie Anderson, 22, posted a screenshot of the rejection letter to the social media platform with the caption: “First time I’ve ever been told I’ve got a strong Welsh accent, so I suppose that’s a win?”

The rejection letter stated that Anderson’s “strong Welsh accent” and “regional activities” would not suit the office environment, despite the employer praising her for her “fantastic” interview.

“We thought you were fantastic, and performed very well throughout,” the letter read. “Your skill set would reflect well in the role.”

It continued: “I’m sorry to say, however, that we have decided not to proceed with your application.

“It was decided your strong Welsh accent, accompanied by your regional activities, would not suit the office environment.”

Anderson’s post has received over 19,000 likes since she posted it on Monday, and she has received a slew of advice from people telling her the response could be considered “discrimination”.

Employment lawyer Deeba Syed responded to the tweet with: “This is horrible and definitely discrimination under the Equality Act. If you want have a chat on DM me.”

Another Twitter user said: “Now I may be slightly out of touch with UK employment law but what the eff is this, if it isn’t discrimination?

“Take them to the cleaners, whomever they are. Unbelievable. This tweet was typed in a Welsh accent.”

Another said: “Unwise of them to put their overt, direct discrimination under the Equality Act 2010 in writing, innit?”

Anderson has had several lawyers reach out to her with offers to look into the employer’s response.

One lawyer, Jamie Hanley, who is a partner at Trade Union Law said: “Ellie - if you want my team at @TradeUnionLaw to look at this for you please send me a DM. Would be happy to assist.”

Barrister, Matthew Scott also retweeted Anderson’s tweet with the caption: “Unbelievable! And bonkers. And unlawful.”

The Independent has contacted Anderson for comment.