A woman said she received some unexpected and unwanted fashion criticism on the streets of New York City.

“I’m not even kidding, this just happened to me right now,” Steph, a TikTok lifestyle creator, exclaimed in her June 23 video which has now garnered over eight million views. Flustered and slightly offended, the New York City girl recounted the random interaction she had experienced a few minutes prior.

She continued: “This dude just stopped me in the middle of the street, and he was like: ‘Listen, I need to tell you this, but your shoes do not match your outfit.’”

Dressed in a classic white babydoll dress, black crossbody bag, and black loafers with gold detailing, Steph assumed the man was joking.

“I was like: ‘Haha, what?’ And he was like: ‘No no no I’m serious. Shoes are too dressy, and your dress is too casual,’” she explained. The two of them were standing in the middle of a busy street, staring at each other before Steph responded.

She then questioned his motives, asking why he was talking to her in the first place. “He was like: ‘I don’t know, I just like to give advice sometimes,’” Steph admitted.

“We just stared each other in the eyes for like 10 full seconds,” she confessed. “I’m so disturbed.”

To give people a good look at the outfit in question, Steph set her phone down and backed away. She paired her loafers with black socks and two pigtails.

“And then he just walked away,” she added, asking her followers their opinions.

open image in gallery Steph wore a white babydoll dress, a crossbody bag, and chunky black loafers ( TikTok/@step_by__steph )

In the comments, viewers quipped about the interaction while others chose to pile on to what the man had already said.

“I see what he means,” one individual admitted, while another guessed: “It bugged him soo much he HAD to go up to you.”

open image in gallery The bothered woman exposed the man who insulted her outfit ( TikTok/@step_by__steph )

A third jokingly commented: “Sometimes it takes a stranger to help put life into perspective.”

“Nah, it wasn’t just advice, it was good advice,” one commenter said.

An open-minded viewer assumed: “My guy was trying to have your back and you just blasted him.”

The Independent has contacted Steph for a comment.