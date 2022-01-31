A man has been called out as “attention-seeking” after publicly asking a woman to be his girlfriend, in a classroom with more than 100 people in it.

In a TikTok video posted on January 27, Vick Todaro shows a man on his knees and talking to one of the students, who is sitting at her desk. As he’s bent down, he begins to explain to the woman why he likes her.

“You got the whole package,” he said. “Face, personality, it’s there.”

“Nobody in this class has what you have right now,” he added. “To be honest.”

The man then looks up to apologise to someone, who appears to be the professor and said that he “just had to do this” because the woman “looked too good.” The person in the background told the man that he had “20 more seconds” left to speak.

“So with that being said, would you please, be my girlfriend?” he asked her. In response, the woman said “no” and her classmates burst out into laughter.

“Rejected in front of 120 students,” the caption reads.

The video has over 613,600 views so far, with TikTok users claiming in the comments how inappropriate it was for the man to ask the girl out during class.

“That attention-seeking ish is an immediate no,” one comment reads. “He would’ve privately asked for a date if he was serious.”

“At first it was cute and then it started getting uncomfortable,” another viewer wrote.

Other comments expressed that this man didn’t exactly list reasons why he wanted the student to be his girlfriend, let alone why he liked her.

“He only talked about her looks, he doesn’t even know her personality,” one wrote, while another said: “Like is there even a reason that he wants to date her outside of her looks?”

Many viewers applauded the woman for rejecting him.

“I’m glad she said no,” one wrote. “This is not something you do in public.”

Other viewers also emphasised that the man shouldn’t have asked to be in a relationship when making this gesture.

“He probably would’ve got a yes if he asked for a date and not immediate commitment,” a user wrote.

“This is not the correct way to go abt asking someone to be your significant other,” another comment reads. “Set up a proper date then go from there. His approach is so wrong.”

The Independent has reached out to Vick for a comment.