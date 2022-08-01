‘I see you’: Brandi Chastain congratulates Chloe Kelly following goal celebration

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s Chloe Kelly earned the seal of approval from American football player Brandi Chastain after she took off her shirt to celebrate her winning goal against Germany during the Euro 2022 final.

Moments after scoring England’s second goal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (31 July), Kelly tore off her jersey and was seen spinning it in the air as she celebrated with her teammates.

The moment quickly went viral and has been hailed as “momentous” for women’s football.

It comes 23 years after Chastain, 54, scored a winning penalty in the 1999 World Cup final against China.

A photograph of Chastain’s celebration was later described by The New York Times as the “most iconic photograph ever taken of a female athlete”.

“I see you,” Chastain wrote to Kelly on Twitter on Sunday. “Well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!”

Chloe Kelly and Brandi Chastain tore off their jerseys after scoring winning goals for their teams (Getty)

She later asked Kelly if she would like to celebrate together in person.

“I’m headed to England soon, perhaps we can meet up for a round to celebrate celebrations,” she tweeted.

In an interview with BBC following the win, Kelly praised England fans for their support before joining the crowd in singing Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

“It’s amazing, honestly. Thank you to every single person that came out to support us. This is unreal,” she said.

Noticing her teammates were singing, Kelly abruptly dropped her mic and ran to join them.

The short clip has been praised as “the best post-match interview ever” on social media.

“Not sure I will ever tire of seeing Kelly running off mid-interview to join in the celebrations,” one person wrote.

“Can’t stop watching this stuff. Still grinning. Scorer of the winning goal breaks off interview live on the BBC to run off with the microphone and join in with all the rest of us singing Sweet Caroline. Gold,” a third person wrote.

Members of the royal family have also congratulated England’s team on their win. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the Football Association, was part of the 87,000-strong crowd cheering the women on during the game and later handed them their winning trophy.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Prince William wrote: “Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all.

“Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W.”

The Queen also congratulated the team. “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships,” she said in a statement.

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

“However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned. You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”